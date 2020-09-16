ASU Football: Top Local QB Puts ASU in His Top 8

With rumors of a potential fall season now being played in the Pac-12, the Arizona State Sun Devils continue to see the success of the field on the recruiting trail.

Local Arizona quarterback Nicco Marchiol (Hamilton High School) listed Arizona State in his top-8 schools late Monday. Coming in the class of 2022, Marchiol currently ranks as 247Sports’ number 6 pro-style quarterback and number two prospect in the state of Arizona.

Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, TCU and USC round out the quarterback’s remaining schools of focus, although Marchiol insists his recruitment is still “100% open” per his social media. In total, Marchiol has 25 current offers as he enters his junior season.

Mountain Region Recruiting Analyst Blair Angulo’s assessment on Marchiol:

“Prototype build and frame. Quick-release left-hander with ability to slide the pocket. Impressive presence and anticipation. Goes through progressions well and shows terrific rhythm to find targets. Steps up when he has to and keeps composure under duress. Quick release with the ability to throw on the run. Athletic enough to pick up yards downfield. Upside as a multi-year starter, All-Conference type performer and NFL Draft Day 3 selection.”

Should current Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels continue his growth and ditch his senior season for the NFL, an opening for ASU’s starting quarterback job would be enticing for any quarterback in the class of 2022 (ASU currently has 14 offers to quarterbacks in that class who have not committed to a school yet). With sophomore quarterbacks Ethan Long/Daylin McLemore and current 2021 commit Finn Collins, the Sun Devils’ quarterback depth for the future currently remains weary.

All four 247Sports crystal ball predictions for Marchiol have the left-handed quarterback currently choosing Florida State. The date of Marchiol’s commitment is still unknown.