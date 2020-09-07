SI.com
ASU Football: Two Former Devils Land on Practice Squads

sjcihak

Two former ASU Sun Devils have found practice squads after being cut on Friday. Offensive lineman Cohl Cabral and running back D.J. Foster all were signed yesterday.

Cabral went undrafted back in April but was signed by the O-line needy Rams. After being cut from the 53 man roster, he was signed back on to the practice squad. During his Sun Devil days, Cabral was a captain in his junior and senior year and made 38 consecutive starts from the start of his sophomore year. In the 2019 season, he allowed just 1 QB hit, a sack, that tied him for 29th among FBS centers and second in the Pac-12.

Foster will be staying in the valley after signing to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. The 2016 Super Bowl champion has been with the Cardinals in some capacity since week two of the 2017 season. In 2018, Foster suffered a season-ending knee injury before the season even started, and in 2019, he only saw action on special teams before being injured again. While at ASU, Foster was an offensive mainstay appearing in all 53 possible games. Foster is one of five players in NCAA history to rush and receive for more than 2,000 yards. He also is one of three players in ASU history to log 60 or more receptions in consecutive seasons.

Other former ASU players still remain without a team like Sam Jones and even Damarious Randall, which was very surprising. It will be interesting to see if and where they land. 

