ASU Football: With No-Pac 12 Games Here are some College QBs to Watch For

Quarterback Watch. While ASU won’t be playing on Saturday, in that new beautiful stadium in Las Vegas, there will still be football going on to hold us over until the Pac-12 has football again. What a sad day, but let’s try and focus on the positive; it might not be Sun Devil football being played, but there is football! One step closer to normal life. Saturdays are back!

Below is a look at some of the QB’s to watch out for.

Just so it feels a little more normal I have added Jayden Daniels. The Devils would have been playing UNLV this weekend in the new home to the Raiders, Allegiant Stadium. Sigh.

Jayden Daniels (ASU) at UNLV. Game Canceled:

Daniels is poised to have a fantastic sophomore season. Herm Edwards has been clear about one thing, this offense will be centered around his sophomore star. New OC Zak Hill brings in an offense that will utilize a heavy run game, as he did at Boise State, but also use the tight ends more. We should expect to see more two-tight end sets. Daniels was the first true freshman quarterback in program history to start the first game of the season. Some of his achievements through the year include being named an ESPN Freshman All-American after he threw for 2,943 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions for 2019. Plenty of reason for excitement in Tempe when the Sun Devils get back on the gridiron.

ACC:

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ABC:

Sit back and get your popcorn and enjoy the future first overall pick now on Saturdays while you can. Come next year, he will be playing in the NFL. Lawrence holds a 25-1 in 26 career starts; two starts in the national championship game where he has one ring. Arizona locals were lucky enough to see him play in the Fiesta Bowl last year, before the world stopped in 2020. He has 6,945 career yards passing with 66 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He's a special one.

BIG 12-

Brock Purdy (Iowa State) vs. Louisiana, Noon, ESPN:

ASU fans are still scratching their heads as to why ASU didn’t go harder at recruiting this local Arizona native. Purdy grew up in Gilbert, Arizona and attended Perry High School. Even schools like Alabama and UCF saw the diamond that was Purdy. He burst onto the college football scene and set the school record for passing yards (3,982) in a season in 2019. He also threw 27 touchdown passes. He had nine games of over 300 yards of total offense last season and led all Big 12 quarterbacks with 306.3 yards per game.

Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma) vs. Missouri State, 7 p.m. (Pay per view):

Another local Arizona kid that left the state of Arizona. Also, the star of the Netflix show 'QB1'. Rattler attended Pinnacle High School in Phoenix. Rattler did get himself into trouble his senior season of high school and there are some character questions, but nobody can deny what he can do on the football field. Next man up for Oklahoma after Baker Mayfield (2017 Heisman winner), Kyler Murray (2018 Heisman winner), and Jalen Hurts (2019 Heisman runner-up)... (quite the lineage). Spencer threw for over 11,000 yards to set the all-time high school record in the state of Arizona. Saw limited action behind Hurts as a freshman. This will be his first career start.