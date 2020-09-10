SI.com
AllSunDevils
HomeBasketballFootballWomen SportsNewsRecruiting
Search

ASU Golf: Phil Mickelson Elected to AZ Sports HOF

Donnie Druin

Phil Mickelson holds many titles, Arizona State alumni and golfing legend, to name a few. Now, Mickelson adds another accomplishment to his resume: Arizona Sports Hall of Fame electee.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission announced Mickelson and six other members to its 50th induction class to the state’s sporting Hall of Fame. Fellow renown Sun Devils such as Andre Either and Joe Caldwell also see themselves being inducted, along with Ann Meyers Drysdale, Paul Westphal, Roland Hemond and John Bridger.

Mickelson, already inducted as part of the World Gold Hall of Fame in 2012, has many accomplishments to his name. With 44 PGA Tour wins (9th-most all-time) since joining in 1992, Mickelson is one of twelve players in history to win three of the four major tournaments, winning the Masters (2004, 2006, 2010), PGA Championship (2005) and The Open Championship (2013).

The lone major Mickelson has yet to win (The U.S. Open), he’s finished second six times (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013).

Before his prestigious PGA Tour career, Mickelson dominated greens and fairways as a member of Arizona State’s golf team. Mickelson shares the NCAA record for most individual championships (three), while also helping the Sun Devils to an NCAA team title as well. Mickelson captured three Haskins Awards (awarded to the nation’s most outstanding collegiate golfer) while also earning first-team All-American golf honors all four years he played at Arizona State.

After graduating from ASU with a degree in psychology, Mickelson quickly turned pro, and the rest has been history.

Mickelson and the six other inductees will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame on April 23. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ASU Football: UMass Tight End Kyle Horn off to Tempe as Grad Transfer

Former UMass TE will be taking his talents to Arizona State

Evan Desai

ASU Basketball: A Look at ASU Transfer Luther Muhammad

Luther Muhammed transferred from Ohio State to Arizona State

AustinGrad

ASU Football: Former Devils Currently in the NFL

Former Arizona State Devils representing ASU in the NFL.

sjcihak

ASU Football: Cardinals Protect Former Arizona State Sun Devil D.J. Foster

For the first time in the NFL teams can protect practice squad players.

sjcihak

ASU Football: Can We Finally Believe in the Rebirth of the Tight End

With new Arizona State offensive coordinator Zak Hill could come more tight end play.

Millard Thomas

ASU Football: Eno Benjamin Relieved to make the Cardinals, Focused on ST

Former Arizona State Sun Devil Eno Benjamin on making the Cardinals

alexweiner

ASU Basketball: Phoenix Bidding for 2025 and 2026 Women's Final Four

Looking forward to Phoenix and Arizona State possibly hosting the Women's Final Four one day.

Donnie Druin

ASU Football: Rivals’ Adam Gorney on What no PAC-12 Football Means for Recruiting

Rivals' Adam Gorney talks with AllSunDevils about Arizona State recruiting

Evan Desai

ASU Football: Two Former Devils Land on Practice Squads

NFL cut down was over the weekend and after being cut, two former Arizona State Devils landed on practice squads.

sjcihak

ASU Football: Former Devil Damarious Randall Release Surprising

Former Arizona State Devil Damarious Randall was released by the Raiders this weekend

AustinGrad