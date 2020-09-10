ASU Golf: Phil Mickelson Elected to AZ Sports HOF

Phil Mickelson holds many titles, Arizona State alumni and golfing legend, to name a few. Now, Mickelson adds another accomplishment to his resume: Arizona Sports Hall of Fame electee.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission announced Mickelson and six other members to its 50th induction class to the state’s sporting Hall of Fame. Fellow renown Sun Devils such as Andre Either and Joe Caldwell also see themselves being inducted, along with Ann Meyers Drysdale, Paul Westphal, Roland Hemond and John Bridger.

Mickelson, already inducted as part of the World Gold Hall of Fame in 2012, has many accomplishments to his name. With 44 PGA Tour wins (9th-most all-time) since joining in 1992, Mickelson is one of twelve players in history to win three of the four major tournaments, winning the Masters (2004, 2006, 2010), PGA Championship (2005) and The Open Championship (2013).

The lone major Mickelson has yet to win (The U.S. Open), he’s finished second six times (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013).

Before his prestigious PGA Tour career, Mickelson dominated greens and fairways as a member of Arizona State’s golf team. Mickelson shares the NCAA record for most individual championships (three), while also helping the Sun Devils to an NCAA team title as well. Mickelson captured three Haskins Awards (awarded to the nation’s most outstanding collegiate golfer) while also earning first-team All-American golf honors all four years he played at Arizona State.

After graduating from ASU with a degree in psychology, Mickelson quickly turned pro, and the rest has been history.

Mickelson and the six other inductees will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame on April 23.