Was ASU's Merlin Robertson Out of Bounds on Potential Game-Changing Turnover?

In the current world of insane technological advancements that appear to get stronger each year, the implementation of instant replay to the sporting world has strengthened. Correcting calls (in theory) should be as easy as ever, thanks to multiple camera angles for each and every play, including high-definition lenses that are sure to catch even the finest blade of grass out of position.

For the Arizona State Sun Devils, a loss to 27-17 loss to BYU on Saturday night prompted questions to be asked of Arizona State: Why did the team not look prepared for a road environment? What needs to change to avoid so many penalties?

However, the biggest question of all in Provo, Utah, came at the expense of Sun Devils linebacker Merlin Robertson.

With only seconds remaining in the third quarter and the Sun Devils swiftly gaining momentum back after scoring 10 straight points to cut BYU's lead to four points, BYU quarterback Jaren Hall attempted to get rid of a football before being brought down to the ground.

The Cougars were in scoring position, and were threatening to extend their lead before Robertson snagged the misguided pass and took off the other way. The interception, which found Robertson deep into BYU territory, would have given the Sun Devils ample opportunity to score for a third straight series and fully possess momentum heading into the final quarter of play.

However, Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier chased Robertson down and punched the ball loose for BYU to retain possession and a fresh set of downs.

The play, neither reviewed by officials or challenged by Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards, was not looked at in a closer capacity as the game marched on.

The interception/fumble had no immediate consequence, as the Cougars would then punt on their very next possession. However, Arizona State received unfavorable field position after retaining the football, starting at their own 14-yard line.

After the game, different looks of the play surfaced, with some believing the below screenshot to be at least worthy of a second look.

Outrage ensued at different angles. Some questioned why Edwards wouldn't have thrown the challenge flag, while others point to the NCAA's officiating for not double-checking the turnover.

For every view, there's an opposite to mirror it. The below video, from a different angle, shows another look at Robertson' sideline navigation.

Was Robertson truly out? We may really never know, although the real time of importance for that question has now come and gone. Arguments will be made for Arizona State not taking the lead on the ensuing [ossession, and those might be fair as well.

Even if the play was reviewed, would it have been Arizona State's ball? The call on the field was a fumble, and the officials would need 100% conclusive evidence to overturn the call, a privilege that didn't really come about with any camera focused on Robertson during that play.

Fumble or no fumble, the Sun Devils look to move on from all 60 minutes of Saturday night's loss, although fans are sure to debate the game-changing play for the next few days.

