SI.com
AllSunDevils
HomeBasketballFootballWomen SportsNewsRecruiting
Search

ASU News: AllSunDevils Weekly Roundtable Wrap Up

Sande Charles

AllSunDevils weekly wrap up round table is here, again. A lot has happened this week. First, the Big Ten announced they will have fall football. This left all eyes on the Pac-12, which caused a lot of confusion and chaos on twitter and real life. The pressure is now on the Pac-12 to get it together and have football this fall too. Not having football while every other Power 5 conference is, would be a very, very bad look for the Pac-12 for a lot of reasons.

Pac-12 presidents and chancellors met on Friday to discuss football and basketball and potential start dates. The outcome of the meeting was that they would have another meeting next Thursday to discuss more. 

The Pac-12 Conference tweeted out today that the meeting with the CEO's was "productive and informative," and the next meeting will be to decide on a possible return to play date before January 1st. The Pac-12 remains adamant that the health and safety of all involved is the primary concern and focus.

As for basketball, the NCAA has chosen a start date on November 25th, but again, it doesn't matter if the Pac-12 decides against sport competition in the fall of 2020. There have been rumors of a bubble type situation like in the NBA, and maybe then ASU hoops would get to play. 

Many questions remain, but the positive of all of this is that fall sports for the Pac-12 are back on the table. There is some light at the end of the tunnel. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ASU Football: Brandon Aiyuk and Kalen Ballage face off on Sunday

Two former Devils on the big stage on Sunday.

Evan Desai

ASU Football: Cam Newton Defends Little Brother N'Keal Harry

Former Arizona State Devil N'Keal Harry; the good the bad and the even better..

Millard Thomas

ASU Golf: U.S. Open Filled with Devils

Sun Devils take over the U.S. Open in NY.

AustinGrad

ASU Football: Aiyuk's Time to Shine

Former Sun Devil Brandon Aiyuk is set for his NFL debut on Sunday

Donnie Druin

Happy Halloween: A Possible Return Date for Pac-12 Football

The Pac-12 and Arizona State could see fall football soon.

alexweiner

ASU Basketball: College Basketball Tournaments Could Be Played In The Disney Bubble

Arizona State basketball could be back before 2021 and be in a bubble.

Millard Thomas

ASU Football: Today’s PAC-12 Football Mayhem May have just Ended on a Good Note for Fall Football Hopes

The Pac- 12 and Arizona State could see fall football soon.

Evan Desai

ASU Football: OL Ezra Dotson-Oyetade’s Versatility and Motivation Separate him from Other Recruits

ASU football landed top center Ezra Dotson-Oyetade this week

alexweiner

by

TrojanAtHeart

ASU Football: Top Local QB Puts ASU in His Top 8

Hamilton high school star QB has Arizona State in his top 8 schools

Donnie Druin

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Pac-12 Football the Time is Now

With the Big Ten playing the Pac-12 needs to step up and play or..

Sande Charles