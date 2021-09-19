ASU QB Jayden Daniels Reaches Career Passing Milestone vs BYU

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is a prototypical modern era quarterback.

Daniels presents himself as a mobile threat under center, while also possessing the ability to push the ball down field with his arm strength. Daniels isn't quite on the spectrum of Lamar Jackson as a pure runner, while also not on the same level as Peyton Manning when it comes to poise in the pocket.

However, Daniels has proven he can get the job done whenever and however as a "happy medium" between the two aforementioned quarterbacks, despite playing in a run-heavy offense.

So when Daniels reached a passing milestone of 4,000 career passing yards during Saturday night's contest vs BYU, the achievement is impressive considering Arizona State's style of play and what is asked of Daniels on a weekly basis. Daniels only needed 49 yards to reach the mark, accomplishing the feat in the first half.

Daniels became the 16th quarterback in program history to reach the 4,000 yard mark, completing the feat in under 500 passing attempts.

Daniels, who entered Tempe as one of the highest-ranked recruits in program history, has shown flashes of his potential in a Sun Devils uniform despite the team not getting to a Pac-12 title game or major bowl appearance.

The future is unclear for Daniels when it comes to the NFL draft as well. Daniels is draft-eligible following this season, although it's unclear if he would return for his senior season depending on where he values himself in the draft process.

For now, however, Daniels becomes the next in a long line of Arizona State quarterbacks to reach the 4,000 yard milestone in passing.