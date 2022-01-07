ASU Recruiting Roundup: Sun Devils Hammer 2023 Offers

For the Arizona State Sun Devils, double-digit offers were made over the past week to football recruits for future recruiting cycles beginning in 2023.

From now until late summer, the Arizona State Sun Devils have no future football games to look forward to following their season finale in Allegiant Stadium, a 20-13 loss to Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30.

While Arizona State has already seen key players announce their departure from the program, the Sun Devils have hit the recruiting trail hard for the classes of 2023 and beyond in the last week to help build the roster.

Heavy emphasis was placed on the recruiting cycle for next year for the Sun Devils:

Recent Arizona State Offers (Jan. 1-6)

Class of 2023

LB Dustin Reynolds: 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker from Apple Valley, Calif.

LB Justin Cryer: 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker from Brookshire, Tex. Currently holds offers from UCLA and UTSA.

LB/ATH Dee Crayton: 6-foot-1, 210-pound athlete that plays outside linebacker from Alpharetta, Ga. Crayton has fielded nearly 20 offers from prominent programs across the country.

OT Elijha Payne: 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive tackle from Las Vegas, Nev. Currently has offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Miami.

DB Malik Muhammad: This 6-foot cornerback has over 40 offers from nearly every big school in the nation. Muhammad is 247 Sports' sixth-ranked defensive back in his class.

DT Cullen Fite: 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive linemen from Tatum, Tex. Kansas State and UTSA also has offered Fite.

WR Edward Schultz: 6-foot-1, 195-pound pass-catcher from San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Schools such as Arizona, Florida State, Oklahoma and Utah have also offered Schultz.

Class of 2024

CB Isaiah Rubin: 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback from Las Vegas, Nev. Already has local offers from Utah, Utah State and BYU.

LB Brandon Jones: 6-foot-1, 190-pound linebacker from Dallas, Tex. Louisville and SMU has offered Jones to this point.

Class of 2025

EDGE Christian Thatcher: 6-foot-2 outside linebacker weighing 190 pounds. From Las Vegas, Nev, and has an offer from rival Arizona.

Will the Sun Devils snag their first commit for any of the aforementioned classes soon? Only time will tell.

As for the upcoming 2022 class, Arizona State still is in the running for key prospects.

Defensive lineman Cyrus Moss listed ASU in his top five, and announced he will be committing on Saturday during the Adidas All-American Game. Moss is expected to sign with Oregon, Miami or USC according to 247 Sports' Crystal Ball prediction.

Arizona State de-commit and 2022 safety Larry Turner-Gooden will also be announcing his commitment on Saturday, with all three expert predictions predicting his choice will be Texas.