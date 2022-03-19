ASU Spring Practice Notebook: Sun Devils Strap On the Pads

The Sun Devils were able to have their first practice in pads on Saturday.

TEMPE -- With beautiful weather on a Saturday, where else would the Arizona State Sun Devils rather be?

It was the third spring practice for ASU, which meant shoulder pads and more contact received the green light after NCAA mandates force teams to practice for at least the first two days with only helmets.

The Sun Devils practiced in shells (shoulder pads, helmet and shorts) Saturday, and while position groups such as the offensive and defensive lines and linebackers were able to create a little more pop to their work, there were no car-crash collisions on the field.

A source told All Sun Devils to expect Arizona State not to use all 12 allotted contact practices during their spring period.

Here's a few notes and tidbits from spring practice No. 3 for the Sun Devils:

ASU Spring Practice Notebook: Pads Make Their First Appearance

Running back Deonce Elliot was the first-team running back in installation period. A sign of things to come? Likely not, though ASU offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas did mention the more capable running backs the Sun Devils had, the better they would be.

Versatility is valued everywhere across the offensive line. Here are the four players that were snapping the ball with quarterbacks today: Ezra Dotson-Oyetade, Austin Barry, LaDarius Henderson, Chris Martinez and Ben Scott.

Offensive linemen Ralph Frias was again present, but not participating. The big men worked on combo blocking drills and pulling on both sides.

Former Sun Devils defensive lineman Shannon Forman has been helping coach the defensive line through the early stages of spring ball. Expect an official announcement of his presence on the coaching staff soon.

During ASU's team period, after catching as high snap, quarterback Paul Tyson made a nice throw on a quick release to receiver Giovanni Sanders, who caught the ball with one hand over the middle of the field. Tyson also had another nice pass to the sideline dropped by a receiver.

When quarterback Trenton Bourguet was in, the starting defense got two unofficial sacks in the first three plays, with the first being a combination of linebacker Eric Gentry and Michael Matus in on the action.

Running back Xazavian Valladay had a nice show of burst to the sideline after bouncing a play off of his pulling linemen to the right side of the field.

