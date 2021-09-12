Sun Devils Continue Climbing in Newest AP Poll

The Arizona State Sun Devils are now a top-20 team in the country.

Don't look now, but the Arizona State Sun Devils are a top-20 team in the nation. The AP released its newest poll following college football's second week of action and the Sun Devils are ranked No. 19.

ASU, fresh off of a 37-10 victory over the UNLV Rebels, now play a ranked BYU squad on the road next week as the Cougars upset Utah on Saturday night.

Alabama again tops the AP's poll, garnering 60 of 63 first-place votes. Second-place Georgia had the other three. Oklahoma, Oregon and Iowa round out the top five.

Arizona State, now 2-0 on the season, has won both of its contests with ease, something not every other Pac-12 school can say. USC fell at home to Stanford and dropped out of the latest polls after ranking No. 14.

The Sun Devils still have their work cut out for them, as the team has yet to truly play a complete game. While ASU has seen slow starts in both victories, getting off to a strong start will be a key point of focus when playing a ranked program such as BYU.

Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards says he expects running back DeaMonte Trayanum back for next week's game, a big boost for a running back stable that struggled to generate any early production against UNLV.

Aside from Oregon and ASU, UCLA (13) is the only other ranked Pac-12 team in this week's poll. The Sun Devils travel to Los Angeles to take on the Bruins later this season.

