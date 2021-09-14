Sun Devils Expecting Four Players Back from Injury vs. BYU

Arizona State will see reinforcements when they travel on the road to BYU.

When Arizona State improved to 2-0 last Saturday against UNLV, the Sun Devils did so without a handful of key contributors.

Running back DeaMonte Trayanum was the most notable absence. Trayanum, banged up in Arizona State's opening week victory over Southern Utah, was described as having "nicks and bruises" during the week of practice leading up to UNLV. During warm-ups, Trayanum was not spotted with the running backs, signaling his availability was non-existent.

Following the 37-10 victory over the Rebels, head coach Herm Edwards said he expects Trayanum back for the team's first road trip of the year against BYU. Trayanum rushed for 52 yards on six attempts in Arizona State's opener, while finding the end zone twice.

The physical ball-carrier isn't the only player expected back this week.

Edwards, in his Monday press conference, said the team was "hoping" redshirt freshman wide receiver Elijah Badger would make his first appearance in a Sun Devils uniform this week. Badger's debut has been highly anticipated since joining the team in 2020, as he was one of the highest rated recruits in Arizona State's class last season.

While Edwards sounded a tad hesitant to give Badger the green light, there was no pause on giving another player the green light.

"He's ready, he'll go," said Edwards of defensive back Timarcus Davis. Davis, who transferred from Baylor in 2018, would also be suiting up for his first game in 2021. Davis registered 16 tackles and five passes defended in Arizona State's four games last season.

Omarr Norman-Lott, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman who had two solo tackles vs. Southern Utah prior to missing the UNLV game, will also be available for BYU, according to Edwards.

All help available will be needed for the Sun Devils, as ASU will spend this week preparing for a feisty (and newly ranked) Cougars team that is coming off a strong upset of rival Utah this past weekend.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. For more ASU news visit AllSunDevils.com