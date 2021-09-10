No Major Changes Made to Arizona State's Week 2 Depth Chart

Take a look at ASU's depth chart ahead of their Week 2 matchup against UNLV.

Entering the season, a handful of questions surrounded the Arizona State Sun Devils' roster despite a large amount of veteran presence throughout each position group.

Questions such as Arizona State's special teams scenario, wide receiver depth and potential guys who could fill the shoes of defensive lineman Jermayne Lole, who isn't expected to return to the team this season after suffering a torn triceps.

After a 41-14 victory last week, the Sun Devils found temporary answers to their questions.

Two missed extra points (although one was blocked) and a kick out of bounds by Logan Tyler didn't help his case in Week 1, although the renewed presence of fellow kicker Christian Zendejas on the newest depth chart indicates the kicker position is very much still a competition.

With plenty of receivers available to step up, ASU saw its three strongest (Andre Johnson, Johnny Wilson and Ricky Pearsall) do exactly that during separate parts of the game against Southern Utah.

That remains the same on ASU's updated depth chart as the team prepares for UNLV.

D.J. Taylor also slides into the starting punt returner role with Rachaad White still in contention thanks to the "OR" next to his name.

Exciting, right?

A 41-14 victory probably shouldn't cause too much of a shakeup on the roster, as head coach Herm Edwards (aside from the penalties) should have been pleased with his team's overall performance, all things considered.

If all goes to plan, the Sun Devils should see a much cleaner performance on Saturday, which spells bad news for UNLV.

