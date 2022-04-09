Attending ASU's Spring Showcase? Here's What You Need to Know

Arizona State will practice for the final time this spring at Sun Devil Stadium. Here's what you need to know before soaking it in.

It's been a long spring for Arizona State, as their final of 15 practices will put a bow on what has been a productive period for coaches and players over the past month.

For media, watching the Sun Devils battle and compete for playing time has been a treat. We've gained some insight into key competitions such as quarterback, and also have a few names underlined to truly keep an eye on at the beginning of next season.

Now, it's time for the fans to catch a small glimpse of their Sun Devils before the team departs until later this summer.

Here's What ASU Fans Need to Know Attending Saturday's Spring Showcase

Saturday's spring practice at Sun Devil Stadium is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Arizona time, but activities beforehand will begin at 5:30. Everything is free to the public.

Here's ASU's release about the event and what to expect:

"Fans are encouraged to arrive early as well as consider registering for a chance to win numerous 'Enter to Win' experiences for various sports including football, men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball, softball, 942 Crew and hockey.

Among the experiences are:

Meet and greet with former Sun Devils

Exclusive autograph session in the Student-Athlete Facility

Photo opportunity at the Pat Tillman statue

Men's Basketball experience: Attend a men's basketball practice and get a tour of the Weatherup Center.

Baseball experience: Attend a practice, take batting practice on the field with Coach Willie Bloomquist, and receive a guided tour of the facilities (fall practice only)

Softball experience: Attend a practice, meet Coach Trisha Ford and take batting practice on the field (fall practice only)

942 Crew experience: Make an appearance in the Curtain of Distraction (2022-23 men's or women's basketball season)

Hockey experience: Ceremonial puck drop

"Fans must be present at the Spring Showcase to claim their prize and may enter to win as many experiences as they like to participate. However, fans may only win once.



"The 2022 Spring Showcase will feature a Junior Sun Devil Club Kid Zone with inflatables and interactive games taking place in Lot 52 in between Sun Devil Stadium and Desert Financial Arena. Sodexo locations will be open and offer craft beer, BBQ and wood-fired pizza.



"Stadium gates will open at 6:00 p.m. MST and fans will get the chance to observe the 2022 Sun Devil Football roster for the first time beginning at 7 p.m. MST. Make sure to stay in Sun Devil Stadium until the conclusion of practice to watch the post-event fireworks overhead.



"Fans in attendance will enjoy the chance to select their seats for the outstanding six-game home schedule this season. Representatives from the Sun Devil Ticket Sales and Service team will be on hand to conduct stadium and premium tours and assist with all ticketing needs. Premium tours are also available to Sun Devil fans by filling out this form.



"Throughout the game, Sun Devil Athletics will announce the winners of the Sun Devil Experience prizes."

From a sporting perspective, the majority of practice will be conducted at a "thud" tempo, and this is not an actual game. Some tackle series may take place at the end of practice with second and third stringers.

Fans will get the opportunity to have select players sign autographs following the practice. At the moment, those players are unknown.

The practice will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

All Sun Devils looks forward to seeing Arizona State's best at Sun Devil Stadium tonight!