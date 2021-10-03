Chip Kelly, Other Bruins Complimentary of Arizona State Following Loss

The Bruins head coach was complimentary of the Sun Devils after their game Saturday.

After defeat, the UCLA Bruins came before microphones and rolling tapes humbled after dropping their second game of the season to Arizona State.

The Sun Devils, playing the heel of underdogs heading into Saturday night, scored a season-high in points as ASU rolled past UCLA 42-23 in Pasadena.

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly offered his praise for the job the Sun Devils had done following the loss in his postgame press conference.

"They did a good job. You’ve got to give them credit, first and foremost, and Jayden [Daniels] is obviously the most athletic kid who we’ve faced so far this season, in terms of being able to escape. We try and be conscious of our rush lanes, because if he does squirt loose, he could hurt you. Give them credit," Kelly said, via UCLA Athletics.

"Their line played really well. They did a really good job of protecting Jayden. When things did break down, we did a good job of getting after him, and he made some plays with his feet.”

Bruins linebacker Jordan Genmark-Heath also praised Daniels and spoke on exactly how tough it was to get him down.

"Obviously, every time you play anyone that’s a dual threat like in this case you have to plan a different way every single week. There’s always that opportunity where he will take off and run for 20 yards. I know every single defense feels the same way when they play us with Dorian. Just part of the scheme. We’ve just got to execute better and take on next week.”

Genmark-Heath also spoke on UCLA giving up big plays to ASU, and pointed out their talented receiving corps.

"Like we just talked about. We have to be responsible on each level of the ball. When we pressure and send seven instead of eight, we have to get home. We put our DB’s in compromised positions. As you know, it’s hard to cover especially good receivers like that when they get in the open field. We just have to do our jobs in all facets."

The Sun Devils move on to Stanford, while UCLA looks to rebound vs Arizona.