September 27, 2021
Class of 2022 DL Robby Harrison Commits to Arizona State
Harrison is now the fifth recruit in Arizona State's class of 2022.
For all the negative news surrounding the Arizona State Sun Devils as of late, they were bound to have some good recognition sooner rather than later. 

That good news came on Monday afternoon, as Arizona State landed class of 2022 defensive lineman Robby Harrison, which was announced via Harrison's social media. 

Harrison, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman from Emerald High School in Greenwood, S.C., becomes the fifth player in Arizona State's class of 2022 along with Carter Brown, Tristan Dunn, Syncere Massey and Tevin White.

Harrison held offers from over 20 schools, including Indiana, Michigan, Cincinnati, Minnesota and more. Washington State was the only other team from the Pac-12 to offer Harrison. 

Arizona State was the first school to offer Harrison, doing so in July of last year. The Sun Devils obviously have been at the top of Harrison's list the entire way. 

It's a win for a football program that has experienced nothing but losses on the recruiting trail, losing three recruits in the class of 2022 since July and also seeing a handful of players leave via the transfer portal. 

However, Arizona State now takes a small step in the right direction with Harrison's pledge, hoping others in his class will take notice and follow suit. 

