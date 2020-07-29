ASU Football: College Football Players Opting Out of Season. Could We See Sun Devils Sitting Out?

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley took to Twitter to announce that he will be opting out of the 2020 football season to train and turn pro due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Farley is seen as a probable first-round talent and was expected to be one of the first defensive backs selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

This is just the first of what will most likely be several more college athletes that opt-out due to the pandemic. Athletes that have established themselves as elite draft prospects don't have as much to gain from playing during a pandemic, so if they need to sit out, they can. For others that still need to prove themselves and/or raise their stock, this may be a harder decision.

For Arizona State University, could we see any athletes opting out to go focus on going pro? The first ones that come to mind that potentially could do this are receiver Frank Darby and defensive backs Chase Lucas and Jack Jones.

Now, all three of these athletes still have something to prove on the field, and I would imagine wanting that time to prove it, but if circumstances forced their hand to where they had to sit out, these are the names I could see.

Darby is expected to have a big year as he emerges as ASU's leading returning target with fellow Sun Devil Brandon Aiyuk having been chosen in the first round of the 2020 draft, and I'd assume he wants to take advantage of that opportunity to cement his potential, but again it all comes down to safety. Virginia Tech's Farley opted out due to conditions that put himself and his family at risk. Something we can all relate to and sympathize with wanting to opt-out. The coming weeks and months will be interesting with player decisions...