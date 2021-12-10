Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    College Football Award Winners: Maxwell, Walter Camp and Others Handed Out

    Several prestigious honors were handed out on Thursday evening in the world of college football, including the Maxwell Award for the nation's top player.
    Author:

    While the Heisman Trophy presentation on Saturday evening will garner the majority of attention, a plethora of other prestigious awards were up for grabs heading into this week. 

    On Thursday night, the "Home Depot College Football Awards" handed out hardware to some of the best players in the nation, ranging from the Davey O'Brien to the Ray Guy award. 

    Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the current favorite to bring home the Heisman on Saturday, walked away with both the Maxwell Award (nation's most outstanding player) and Davey O'Brien award for college football's top quarterback. 

    His Crimson Tide teammate, edge defender Will Anderson, who many argued could have easily been a finalist himself, also brought home an award after winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for defensive player of the year. 

    The country was well represented, as four of five power conferences won awards with other teams such as Colorado State and Cincinnati seeing their name called.

    Full list of honors can be found here:

    Maxwell Award (Player of the Year): Bryce Young, Alabama

    Walter Camp Award (Player of the Year): Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

    Home Depot Award (Coach of the Year): Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

    Jim Thorpe Award (Best Defensive Back): Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

    Davey O'Brien Award (Best Quarterback): Bryce Young, Alabama

    Rimington Award (Best Center): Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

    Lou Groza Award (Best Placekicker): Jake Moody, Michigan

    Butkus Award (Best Linebacker): Nakobe Dean, Georgia

    Doak Walker Award (Best Running Back): Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

    Biletnikoff Award (Best Wide Receiver): Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh

    John Mackey Award (Best Tight End): Trey McBride, Colorado State

    Outland Trophy (Best Interior Lineman): Jordan Davis, Georgia

    Ray Guy Award (Best Punter): Matt Araiza, San Diego State

    Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year): Jordan Davis, Georgia

    Bronko Nagurski Trophy (Defensive Player of the Year): Will Anderson, Alabama

    Burlsworth Trophy (Top Former Walk-On): Grant Morgan, Arkansas

    Disney Spirit Award (Most Inspirational): Tre Tipton, Pittsburgh

    William V. Campbell Trophy (Academic Heisman): Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

    Weurffel Trophy (Community Service): Isaiah Sanders, Stanford

    Broyles Award (Best Assistant Coach): Josh Gattis, Michigan

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    The Heisman Trophy will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. Arizona time on ESPN.

    Bryce Young
    Football

    College Football Award Winners: Maxwell, Walter Camp and Others Handed Out

    1 minute ago
    ASU
    Basketball

    Recap: Sun Devils Return Home, Escape Late Surge from Grand Canyon

    8 hours ago
    Chip Kelly
    Football

    Report: Oregon Requests Permission to Speak to UCLA's Chip Kelly

    17 hours ago
    ASU TD all white
    Football

    Podcast: Las Vegas Bowl, Herm Edwards on the Hot Seat, Portal Problems

    17 hours ago
    Eric Gentry
    Football

    Arizona State Touchdown Underdogs Heading to Las Vegas Bowl

    17 hours ago
    tommi hill
    Football

    Report: Arizona State DB Tommi Hill Enters Transfer Portal

    Dec 8, 2021
    Cam Rising
    Football

    Pac-12 Football Power Rankings: Utah Demands Respect

    Dec 8, 2021
    Pac-12 hardwood
    Basketball

    Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: Conference Play Begins

    Dec 8, 2021