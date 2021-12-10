College Football Award Winners: Maxwell, Walter Camp and Others Handed Out

Several prestigious honors were handed out on Thursday evening in the world of college football, including the Maxwell Award for the nation's top player.

While the Heisman Trophy presentation on Saturday evening will garner the majority of attention, a plethora of other prestigious awards were up for grabs heading into this week.

On Thursday night, the "Home Depot College Football Awards" handed out hardware to some of the best players in the nation, ranging from the Davey O'Brien to the Ray Guy award.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the current favorite to bring home the Heisman on Saturday, walked away with both the Maxwell Award (nation's most outstanding player) and Davey O'Brien award for college football's top quarterback.

His Crimson Tide teammate, edge defender Will Anderson, who many argued could have easily been a finalist himself, also brought home an award after winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for defensive player of the year.

The country was well represented, as four of five power conferences won awards with other teams such as Colorado State and Cincinnati seeing their name called.

Full list of honors can be found here:

Maxwell Award (Player of the Year): Bryce Young, Alabama

Walter Camp Award (Player of the Year): Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Home Depot Award (Coach of the Year): Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Jim Thorpe Award (Best Defensive Back): Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Davey O'Brien Award (Best Quarterback): Bryce Young, Alabama

Rimington Award (Best Center): Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Lou Groza Award (Best Placekicker): Jake Moody, Michigan

Butkus Award (Best Linebacker): Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Doak Walker Award (Best Running Back): Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Biletnikoff Award (Best Wide Receiver): Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh

John Mackey Award (Best Tight End): Trey McBride, Colorado State

Outland Trophy (Best Interior Lineman): Jordan Davis, Georgia

Ray Guy Award (Best Punter): Matt Araiza, San Diego State

Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year): Jordan Davis, Georgia

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (Defensive Player of the Year): Will Anderson, Alabama

Burlsworth Trophy (Top Former Walk-On): Grant Morgan, Arkansas

Disney Spirit Award (Most Inspirational): Tre Tipton, Pittsburgh

William V. Campbell Trophy (Academic Heisman): Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Weurffel Trophy (Community Service): Isaiah Sanders, Stanford

Broyles Award (Best Assistant Coach): Josh Gattis, Michigan

The Heisman Trophy will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. Arizona time on ESPN.