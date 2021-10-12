    • October 12, 2021
    Betting: Arizona State Slim Favorites Over Utah

    The Sun Devils opened as slim favorites by oddsmakers on the road at Utah.
    When it comes to picking a side in the Arizona State-Utah game this week, a coin flip may just do the trick. 

    Oddsmakers on SI Sportsbook have the Sun Devils as just one-point favorites over the Utes when ASU travels to Utah this Saturday. As it stands, this would be the second smallest spread Arizona State would have to cover (ASU were +3 at UCLA) this year, and the thinnest as favorites heading into a matchup. 

    Of course, there's still plenty of time for the line to change, as bettors will either lay money on Utah to make them the favorites or extend Arizona State's expected margin of victory further. 

    ESPN's PickCenter analysis says 80% of bets on the game have fallen on ASU -1. 

    ASU, currently ranked No. 18 following the latest AP polls, look to avenge their last road trip to the state of Utah when the Sun Devils dropped their only game of the season to BYU, who happened to defeat Utah a week prior. 

    After defeating USC on the road, Utah returns home to face their first ranked team of the season while the Sun Devils have won the last 6 of 9 meetings with the Utes. 

    For those interested in the over/under, SI Sportsbook currently has that figure at 51. Only one game for ASU this year (Colorado, 45.5) had the over/under set at a number under 50. 

