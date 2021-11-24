College Football Playoff Rankings: New Playoff Team Emerges in Week 13
All chances of the Pac-12 conference landing a team in the College Football Playoffs went down the drain over the weekend, as the Oregon Ducks fell to the Utah Utes and forfeited all hope of the Ducks remaining in the top four.
The three other teams ranked in the theoretical playoff (Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State) handled business over the weekend, although conversations were had about the Crimson Tide narrowly evading the Arkansas Razorbacks, and the Buckeyes' ability to dominate a then-ranked No. 7 Michigan State team.
Debates over who should be No. 2 will continue to rage on, yet the committee did have an important question to answer this week: Who would be No. 4 following Oregon's loss?
Cases for Cincinnati and Michigan were heard the loudest, with appeals for both teams heard. How does the upcoming matchup with Ohio State impact Michigan's current ranking? Will the committee put the Bearcats in essentially knowing a playoff spot is guaranteed if they remain undefeated?
The committee had questions, and we got answers.
Week 13 College Football Playoff Rankings
Top 4
1. Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)
2. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1), up two spots
3. Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1), down one spot
4. Cincinnati Bearcats (11-0), up one spot
Top 5-10
5. Michigan Wolverines (10-1), up one spot
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1), up on
7. Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1), up two spots
8. Baylor Bears (9-2), up three spots
9. Ole Miss Rebels (9-2), up three spots
10. Oklahoma Sooners (10-1), up three spots
Rest of College Football Playoff Rankings
11. Oregon Ducks (9-2), dropped eight spots
12. Michigan State Spartans (9-2), dropped five spots
13. BYU Cougars (9-2), up one spot
14. Wisconsin Badgers (8-3), up one spot
15. Texas A&M Aggies (8-3), up one spot
16. Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2), up one spot
17. Pitt Panthers (9-2), up one spot
18. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2), down eight spots
19. Utah Utes (8-3), up four spots
20. NC State Wolfpack (8-3)
21. San Diego State Aztecs (10-1), dropped two spots
22. UTSA Roadrunners (11-0)
23. Clemson Tigers (8-3), previously unranked
24. Houston Cougars (10-1)
25. Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4), dropped four spots