    College Football Playoff Rankings: New Playoff Team Emerges in Week 13

    Following Oregon's loss to Utah, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee was forced to slide a new team into the top four. ESPN unveiled the rankings as the college football regular season heads toward the end.
    All chances of the Pac-12 conference landing a team in the College Football Playoffs went down the drain over the weekend, as the Oregon Ducks fell to the Utah Utes and forfeited all hope of the Ducks remaining in the top four. 

    The three other teams ranked in the theoretical playoff (Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State) handled business over the weekend, although conversations were had about the Crimson Tide narrowly evading the Arkansas Razorbacks, and the Buckeyes' ability to dominate a then-ranked No. 7 Michigan State team. 

    Debates over who should be No. 2 will continue to rage on, yet the committee did have an important question to answer this week: Who would be No. 4 following Oregon's loss?

    Cases for Cincinnati and Michigan were heard the loudest, with appeals for both teams heard. How does the upcoming matchup with Ohio State impact Michigan's current ranking? Will the committee put the Bearcats in essentially knowing a playoff spot is guaranteed if they remain undefeated?

    The committee had questions, and we got answers.

    Week 13 College Football Playoff Rankings

    Top 4

    1. Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)

    2. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1), up two spots

    3. Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1), down one spot

    4. Cincinnati Bearcats (11-0), up one spot

    Top 5-10

    5. Michigan Wolverines (10-1), up one spot

    6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1), up on

    7. Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1), up two spots

    8. Baylor Bears (9-2), up three spots

    9. Ole Miss Rebels (9-2), up three spots

    10. Oklahoma Sooners (10-1), up three spots

    Rest of College Football Playoff Rankings

    11. Oregon Ducks (9-2), dropped eight spots

    12. Michigan State Spartans (9-2), dropped five spots

    13. BYU Cougars (9-2), up one spot

    14. Wisconsin Badgers (8-3), up one spot

    15. Texas A&M Aggies (8-3), up one spot

    16. Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2), up one spot

    17. Pitt Panthers (9-2), up one spot

    18. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2), down eight spots

    19. Utah Utes (8-3), up four spots

    20. NC State Wolfpack (8-3)

    21. San Diego State Aztecs (10-1), dropped two spots

    22. UTSA Roadrunners (11-0)

    23. Clemson Tigers (8-3), previously unranked

    24. Houston Cougars (10-1)

    25. Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4), dropped four spots

