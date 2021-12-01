College Football Playoff Rankings: Week 14
While the Georgia Bulldogs continued their dominance, the other top four teams from the prior rankings didn't shine in a similar light.
No. 2 Ohio State fell to No. 5 Michigan in a surprise loss in the Big House, while No. 3 Alabama took four overtimes to defeat an unranked Auburn squad on the road and No. 4 Cincinnati took awhile to get going in their eventual 35-13 win over East Carolina.
The top teams outside the top four playoff all handled their business as Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Ole Miss emerged victorious.
As a result, the College Football Playoffs saw another week full of debate, as these rankings will establish what teams need to accomplish over conference championship weekend in order to receive one of four golden tickets.
Without further delay, here's the second-to-last College Football Playoff Rankings:
College Football Playoff Rankings: Top 4
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Michigan Wolverines
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Cincinnati Bearcats
College Football Playoff Rankings: Rest of Top 10
5. Oklahoma State Cowboys
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
7. Ohio State Buckeyes
8. Ole Miss Rebels
9. Baylor Bears
10. Oregon Ducks
College Football Playoff Rankings: Rest of Top 25
11. Michigan State Spartans
12. BYU Cougars
13. Iowa Hawkeyes
14. Oklahoma Sooners
15. Pitt Panthers
16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
17. Utah Utes
18. North Carolina State Wolfpack
19. San Diego State Aztecs
20. Clemson Tigers
21. Houston Cougars
22. Arkansas Razorbacks
23. Kentucky Wildcats
24. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
25. Texas A&M Aggies