College Football Playoff Rankings: Week 14

With just conference championships left to play before the College Football Playoff Committee decides the fate of each school, one last batch of rankings were released.

While the Georgia Bulldogs continued their dominance, the other top four teams from the prior rankings didn't shine in a similar light.

No. 2 Ohio State fell to No. 5 Michigan in a surprise loss in the Big House, while No. 3 Alabama took four overtimes to defeat an unranked Auburn squad on the road and No. 4 Cincinnati took awhile to get going in their eventual 35-13 win over East Carolina.

The top teams outside the top four playoff all handled their business as Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Ole Miss emerged victorious.

As a result, the College Football Playoffs saw another week full of debate, as these rankings will establish what teams need to accomplish over conference championship weekend in order to receive one of four golden tickets.

Without further delay, here's the second-to-last College Football Playoff Rankings:

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Michigan Wolverines

3. Alabama Crimson Tide

4. Cincinnati Bearcats

5. Oklahoma State Cowboys

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

7. Ohio State Buckeyes

8. Ole Miss Rebels

9. Baylor Bears

10. Oregon Ducks

11. Michigan State Spartans

12. BYU Cougars

13. Iowa Hawkeyes

14. Oklahoma Sooners

15. Pitt Panthers

16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

17. Utah Utes

18. North Carolina State Wolfpack

19. San Diego State Aztecs

20. Clemson Tigers

21. Houston Cougars

22. Arkansas Razorbacks

23. Kentucky Wildcats

24. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

25. Texas A&M Aggies