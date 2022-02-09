On Wednesday, the NFL released their list of official Combine invites, with the Sun Devils hailing the most out of any Pac-12 team.

There looks to be quite the amount of ASU representation in Indianapolis for the upcoming NFL Combine, taking place from Mar. 1-7.

On Wednesday, the league released it's official list of Combine invites, with eight Arizona State Sun Devils cracking the list.

ASU saw the most invites out of any school in the Pac-12.

The NFL Combine is the premier event in the draft process, as official measurements are given for each player while also having medicals, on-field testing and face-to-face interviews with teams packed into a busy week for all 324 invited prospects.

Here's who will be in Lucas Oil Stadium for Arizona State:

Eight Sun Devils Set to Compete in NFL Combine

RB Rachaad White White, who most recently competed at the Senior Bowl, is expected by many to possibly sneak into rounds two or three of the draft. After impressing in Mobile, the agile runner looks to put the stamp on a solid offseason with a strong outing at the Combine. OT Kellen Diesch Heading into the season, many considered Diesch to be the most pro-ready prospect for the Sun Devils. While his play at the Shrine Bowl didn't drastically move his draft stock in any direction, the former transfer from Texas A&M looks to make good on his hype from the 2021 season. C Dohnovan West West is one of the more exciting prospects in ASU's bunch, as his presence at center was largely the reason why running backs such as White were able to find success often last season. West looks to pass medicals at Indianapolis after having thumb surgery towards the end of the season. TE Curtis Hodges ASU's lone player at the NFLPA Bowl, Hodges looks to utilize his unique size (6-foot-8, 240 pounds) to his advantage in a tight end class that hasn't exactly produced any strong favorites throughout the process. LB Darien Butler Butler had perhaps the most impressive season out of any Sun Devils defensive player, as his ability to live in opposing backfields was only outshined by Utah's Devin Lloyd across the Pac-12 conference. Butler has the opportunity to make serious noise at the Combine, should he test well. DT D.J. Davidson After defensive lineman Jermayne Lole went down for the season, Arizona State needed somebody within the defensive interior to emerge. That player was Davidson, who hit another level of play and largely controlled the line of scrimmage more often than not. DB Jack Jones Jones, who is rumored to be liked by the Indianapolis Colts, provides a solid athletic profile as a cornerback. The Combine will be the perfect opportunity for Jones to address his off-field issues and present himself as a young man looking to make the most of his opportunity. DB Chase Lucas Lucas, once considered a first-round pick very early in his career at Tempe, looks to put together a strong Combine performance after earning the rights as a top Sun Devil thanks to his lengthy career at Arizona State.

The Combine will be shown on NFL Network.