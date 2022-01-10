Skip to main content

ESPN Offering 13 Different Broadcasts for Alabama-Georgia CFP Final

It's time for the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs to push all of their chips to the middle of the table. ESPN will have a plethora of different broadcasts for you to enjoy.

There can only be one. 

On Monday night, the College Football Playoffs will be handing their national championship trophy to one of two SEC schools playing in Lucas Oil Stadium. 

The Alabama Crimson Tide, headlined by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, are searching for their fourth national title since the College Football Playoffs were formed in 2014. The Crimson Tide, boasting yet again incredible prospects on both side of the ball, have missed the playoffs just once in the eight years it's been running. 

On the other side, the Georgia Bulldogs (favored by -2.5 points on SI Sportsbook) look to prevent the Crimson Tide from becoming the first team to win the College Football Playoffs in back-to-back seasons. 

It's a rematch of the 2017 CFP National Championship, where Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found receiver DeVonta Smith for a game-winning touchdown in overtime, the only College Football Playoff game to go past regulation. 

The Bulldogs, led by quarterback Stetson Bennett, also look to seek revenge after a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship just over a month ago. 

With the stakes at an all-time high and each team fielding multiple future first-round picks, we're sure to see an entertaining game to decide which team will be bring home the SEC's third consecutive national championship. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Georgia

Who: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs
When: Monday, Jan. 9 at 6:00 pm Arizona time
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Network: ESPN

ESPN will offer 13 different variations of a broadcast for the game.

CFP_Megacast_PROMO_UGA_ALA_JAN10

From ESPN's Press Room: "Lucas Oil Stadium will be the hub of ESPN’s innovation on Championship Monday, including approximately 100 cameras providing every angle of college football’s biggest night. State-of-the-art technology includes:

  • AllCam captures the entire field, allowing isolated shots on any player and activity on the field at all times.
  • Pylon Cameras at each corner of the end zone with the back line pylons now having ability to pan, tilt and zoom – covering more of the end zone than ever before.
  • Multiple Skycams include traditional and hi-sky, showcasing the action from various heights above the field.
  • On-the-field views via cameras that are attached atop the caps of the officials.
  • Line-to-Gain will feature the pylon cam at the first down line (low angle).
  • Virtual reality graphics that span across the entire field and appear via multiple cameras at the same time."

ESPN’s camera complement will include dedicated cameras on Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart at all times, as well as unique camera placements providing views of the teams as they enter the field. The Goodyear Blimp will provide aerial shots of Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium.

More than 100 microphones will be placed throughout the stadium, capturing the sounds of the game and atmosphere of the crowd, enhancing the game telecast.

Looking to stream the game? Check out fuboTV, and get a seven-day free trial by clicking here

Nick Saban
Football

Experts Predict Alabama-Georgia National Championship

1 minute ago
Saban Smart
Football

Nick Saban, Kirby Smart Speak Before National Championship Game

2 minutes ago
2022 CFP
Football

ESPN Offering 13 Different Broadcasts for Alabama-Georgia CFP Final

2 minutes ago
Herm
Football

All-American Bowl Reminds Arizona State Fans of Current Recruiting Woes

Jan 9, 2022
Herm Edwards Oregon State
Football

The Athletic Finds Reason for Optimism, Concern for Arizona State

Jan 8, 2022
ASU Helmet
Football

ASU Recruiting Roundup: Sun Devils Hammer 2023 Offers

Jan 7, 2022
CFP
Football

Opinion: Expanding College Football Playoff Only Delays Inevitable

Jan 7, 2022
DJ Davidson
Football

Arizona State DL D.J. Davidson Declares for NFL Draft

Jan 6, 2022