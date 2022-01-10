ESPN Offering 13 Different Broadcasts for Alabama-Georgia CFP Final

It's time for the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs to push all of their chips to the middle of the table. ESPN will have a plethora of different broadcasts for you to enjoy.

There can only be one.

On Monday night, the College Football Playoffs will be handing their national championship trophy to one of two SEC schools playing in Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, headlined by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, are searching for their fourth national title since the College Football Playoffs were formed in 2014. The Crimson Tide, boasting yet again incredible prospects on both side of the ball, have missed the playoffs just once in the eight years it's been running.

On the other side, the Georgia Bulldogs (favored by -2.5 points on SI Sportsbook) look to prevent the Crimson Tide from becoming the first team to win the College Football Playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

It's a rematch of the 2017 CFP National Championship, where Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found receiver DeVonta Smith for a game-winning touchdown in overtime, the only College Football Playoff game to go past regulation.

The Bulldogs, led by quarterback Stetson Bennett, also look to seek revenge after a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship just over a month ago.

With the stakes at an all-time high and each team fielding multiple future first-round picks, we're sure to see an entertaining game to decide which team will be bring home the SEC's third consecutive national championship.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Georgia

Who: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs

When: Monday, Jan. 9 at 6:00 pm Arizona time

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: ESPN

ESPN will offer 13 different variations of a broadcast for the game.

From ESPN's Press Room: "Lucas Oil Stadium will be the hub of ESPN’s innovation on Championship Monday, including approximately 100 cameras providing every angle of college football’s biggest night. State-of-the-art technology includes:

AllCam captures the entire field, allowing isolated shots on any player and activity on the field at all times .

captures the entire field, allowing isolated shots on any player and activity on the field at all times Pylon Cameras at each corner of the end zone with the back line pylons now having ability to pan, tilt and zoom – covering more of the end zone than ever before.

at each corner of the end zone with the back line pylons now having ability to pan, tilt and zoom – covering more of the end zone than ever before. Multiple Skycams include traditional and hi-sky, showcasing the action from various heights above the field.

include traditional and hi-sky, showcasing the action from various heights above the field. On-the-field views via cameras that are attached atop the caps of the officials.

via cameras that are attached atop the caps of the officials. Line-to-Gain will feature the pylon cam at the first down line (low angle).

will feature the pylon cam at the first down line (low angle). Virtual reality graphics that span across the entire field and appear via multiple cameras at the same time."

ESPN’s camera complement will include dedicated cameras on Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart at all times, as well as unique camera placements providing views of the teams as they enter the field. The Goodyear Blimp will provide aerial shots of Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium.

More than 100 microphones will be placed throughout the stadium, capturing the sounds of the game and atmosphere of the crowd, enhancing the game telecast.

