Exclusive Interview With Arizona State 2023 Target Jayden Norris

All Sun Devils was able to catch up with Arizona State 2023 target Jayden Norris after his unofficial visit to ASU.

The recruiting cycle for college football teams and athletes is a cycle that never truly concludes.

While the Arizona State Sun Devils are still attempting to patch up their class of 2022, ASU has already begun the process of hosting recruits on unofficial visits for the classes beyond this season.

On Jan. 14, 2023 running back/linebacker Jayden Norris took an unofficial visit to Tempe, and spoke with All Sun Devils on his thoughts about his time at ASU.

"My unofficial visit was amazing," said Norris, who will be entering his senior season at Grapevine (Tex.) Faith Christian High School.

"I loved the atmosphere, the facilities and really enjoyed the coaches. We toured all of the facilities and I talked with Coach (Marvin) Lewis."

Norris pointed to Lewis' experience at the professional level as a valuable trait, while also saying the same about head coach Herm Edwards.

"(When) I talked with Coach Edwards, it was eye-opening knowing his knowledge on the game," said Norris.

Norris' checklist for what he desires in a school sees Tempe as an ideal location.

"The atmosphere is a big thing for me, and a warm temperature," said Norris.

For those curious, Tempe's weather at this moment is nearly double that of Norris' hometown of Grapevine.

"I also want to study business, and want whatever school I choose to have an outstanding business school. I feel like Arizona State meets all those requirements."

Indeed, the W. P. Carey School of Business at ASU is considered one of the best around.

Norris also looks forward to handling business on the field, and although there are no official visits planned at this time, Norris confirmed to All Sun Devils that Arizona State was one of the top schools in his recruitment.

He also confirmed he looked up to a running back that isn't known for his highlight reel, but more for his ability to stay in the NFL for such a long period.

"I look up to Frank Gore, I feel like we have the same work ethic and the same style of running," said Norris, who is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds.

Should those measurements be accurate, Norris is slightly larger than former Arizona State running back DeaMonte Trayanum, who posted a similar size at 6-foot and 205 pounds.

Norris also plays running back linebacker, which is similar to Trayanum coming out of high school (his Hudl page can be viewed here).

The recruiting trail is still a long one for Norris, who will have a full senior season ahead of him before having to ultimately pick a new place to call home.

If that is indeed Arizona State, Norris offered these words for fans:

"ASU fans, if things work out and I'm in Tempe, just know imma be ready to WORK!"