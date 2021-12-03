Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How Jayden Daniels' ASU Return Impacts Spencer Rattler

    Sports Illustrated's Claudette Montana-Pattison and Zack Patraw joined forces to discuss the return of Jayden Daniels to ASU and how it impacts Spencer Rattler and more in the latest FanNation Now Quick Hit Video.
    On Thursday, Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels announced via his social media the decision to return to ASU for another season. 

    The decision came after speculation on whether or not Daniels would enter the 2022 NFL Draft upon completion of his third season. 

    Prior to Daniels' announcement, many believed former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler had eyes on Arizona State as a potential destination thanks to his local ties. Rattler is a hometown kid who played his high-school football at Pinnacle (Phoenix, Ariz). 

    Arizona State was one of many schools that offered Rattler before Oklahoma was ultimately chosen. 

    A combination of Arizona State's underwhelming performance and Rattler's eventual entrance to the transfer portal made the Sun Devils a popular connection. 

    With Daniels back on the squad for 2021, how does this impact Rattler and where he could potentially land? Are the Sun Devils still in the running, and did Daniels indeed make the right move by opting for another year of college football? 

    Sports Illustrated's Claudette Montana-Pattison and Zack Patraw joined forces to discuss all the above in the latest FanNation Now Quick Hit Video.

