    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Follow Arizona State's 2022 Early Signing Class on Social Media

    After Arizona State's early crop of national signing day commitments officially signed to play for the Sun Devils, get a look at where you can follow them on social media.
    Author:

    The latest crop of Arizona State Sun Devils are here, as six new players made their verbal commitments official this week by putting pen to paper and signing their national letters of intent. 

    Social media has become an integral aspect of fan experience, as platforms such as Instagram and Twitter allows fans access to players closer than ever before. 

    It's also allowed players to open up and provide an outlet of expression, for better or worse. 

    When the newest additions to ASU's football team take the field, you will have already gotten a chance to follow them on their respective accounts. Whether it be hype videos to get you ready for the upcoming season or just a mere glimpse into their individual lives, here's how you can connect with the early 2022 recruiting class:

    (A very special thanks to the guys over at @Commit2TheFork for helping us assemble this list. Give them a follow as well!)

    Sparky Pushups

    RB Tevin White

    Twitter 

    Instagram

    TE Bryce Pierre

    Twitter

    Instagram

    QB Bennett Meredith

    Twitter

    Instagram

    TE Jacob Newell

    Twitter

    Instagram

    K Carter Brown

    Twitter

    Instagram

    DL Robby Harrison

    Twitter

    Instagram

    Also, give us a follow on Twitter @AllSunDevils

