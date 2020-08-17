SI.com
AllSunDevils
HomeBasketballFootballNewsRecruitingBaseball
Search

ASU Football: Reviewing Former ASU Quarterback Manny Wilkins' Music Album

Sande Charles

Former ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins isn't just a threat on the football field, but also in the music studio. The former Sun Devil released an EP earlier this year with five songs on the debut album. Also, 5, the number he wore as a Sun Devil. The album's five songs are: 

Watch Out 

On the Road

Break Your Heart (feat Capito) 

Tempted 

Do You Gotta Man (feat Prep Bijan)

Arizona Varsity recruiting insider, Chilly, helped review the album. Chilly has a background in music and was able to assess the musical talents of Manny Wilkins better, 

" I was pleasantly surprised ... it was a cool listen." 

Chilly is well known around the state for his Arizona high school football knowledge and support of prep athletes. He was able to bring football and music together and get local high school football players' feedback on the album, and it turns out potential future college football players vibed with the former quarterback. 

According to Chilly, Mountain Pointe class of 2023 quarterback Chris Arviso II, athlete Robert Moore III and athlete Gary Tucker's favorite track was Break Your Heart.

Red Mountain high school in Mesa also got in on the review and agreed with Mountain Pointe about Break Your Heart. Mountain Lion's class of 2023 linebacker Jack Turley, athlete Lenox Lawson and wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane all "gravitated" to Break Your Heart.

"They all had positive reviews," according to Chilly. "Parker McClure the 2022 outside linebacker from Red Mountain and Jordan Morris the tight end from Red Mountain absolutely love some of his music." 

The Arizona Varsity insider also stopped by Higley to check in with the young athletes over in Gilbert. Class of 2023 offensive lineman Jacob Danielson and 2023 linebacker Roman Kupu, liked the track On the Road, "they liked something a little bit smoother. They thought it was vibey for cardio." 

AllSunDevils bringing football and music together one song and athlete at a time. It will be cool to see future college athletes rocking out to former Sun Devil Manny Wilkins. 

"I was absolutely fascinated and surprised by some of his music-making abilities," Chilly admitted to AllSunDevils.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fall and Winter Sports in the Spring? Ranking the Most to Least Practical of being Completed

AllSunDevils ranks which sports are most likely to actually happen in Spring of 2021.

AustinGrad

ASU Football: Recruit List Roundup During a Bleak Week

A look at Arizona State's football landscape during the same week the Pac-12 announced a canceled fall season.

alexweiner

ASU Football: What Arizona State Spring Football Could Look in 2021

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm put a spring football proposal together on what 2021 football could look in 2021

Sande Charles

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: AllSunDevils Round Table on the Canceled Fall Football Season

AllSunDevils writers got together to discuss the news that came down the line this week with the Pac-12 canceling the season and how it will impact Arizona State.

Sande Charles

ASU Football: College Football Player Movements- What it Means for Unionization

Pac-12 athletes including one Arizona State football player formed the #WeAreUnited movement, but where do they go from here to get their voices heard.

Sande Charles

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: College Football is on Pause- Speak of the Devils Host Brad Denny Discusses the Decision

Pac-12 announced the postponement of the fall football season. Brad Denny with Speak of the Devils breaks it down.

Sande Charles

ASU Football: How Sports Will Look in 2021 After PAC-12 Delays Competition Until New Year

Arizona State football is on pause as the Pac-12 postpones sports until the beginning of 2021.

AustinGrad

ASU Basketball: Unusual Draft Process Made Martin’s Decision to Return Easy

Arizona State's Remy Martin on Pac-12 Network's "Pac-12 Perspective" Podcast on why he came back

alexweiner

ASU Football: Herm Edwards Reacts to Pac-12 Canceling the Season

Arizona State's Herm Edwards speaks with the media about the canceled season

Donnie Druin

by

Sande Charles

ASU AD Ray Anderson Intends to Deal with Finances Without Cutting Sports

Arizona State's Ray Anderson on the impact moving the season has on the rest of the school.

alexweiner