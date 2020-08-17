ASU Football: Reviewing Former ASU Quarterback Manny Wilkins' Music Album

Former ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins isn't just a threat on the football field, but also in the music studio. The former Sun Devil released an EP earlier this year with five songs on the debut album. Also, 5, the number he wore as a Sun Devil. The album's five songs are:

Watch Out

On the Road

Break Your Heart (feat Capito)

Tempted

Do You Gotta Man (feat Prep Bijan)

Arizona Varsity recruiting insider, Chilly, helped review the album. Chilly has a background in music and was able to assess the musical talents of Manny Wilkins better,

" I was pleasantly surprised ... it was a cool listen."

Chilly is well known around the state for his Arizona high school football knowledge and support of prep athletes. He was able to bring football and music together and get local high school football players' feedback on the album, and it turns out potential future college football players vibed with the former quarterback.

According to Chilly, Mountain Pointe class of 2023 quarterback Chris Arviso II, athlete Robert Moore III and athlete Gary Tucker's favorite track was Break Your Heart.

Red Mountain high school in Mesa also got in on the review and agreed with Mountain Pointe about Break Your Heart. Mountain Lion's class of 2023 linebacker Jack Turley, athlete Lenox Lawson and wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane all "gravitated" to Break Your Heart.

"They all had positive reviews," according to Chilly. "Parker McClure the 2022 outside linebacker from Red Mountain and Jordan Morris the tight end from Red Mountain absolutely love some of his music."

The Arizona Varsity insider also stopped by Higley to check in with the young athletes over in Gilbert. Class of 2023 offensive lineman Jacob Danielson and 2023 linebacker Roman Kupu, liked the track On the Road, "they liked something a little bit smoother. They thought it was vibey for cardio."

AllSunDevils bringing football and music together one song and athlete at a time. It will be cool to see future college athletes rocking out to former Sun Devil Manny Wilkins.

"I was absolutely fascinated and surprised by some of his music-making abilities," Chilly admitted to AllSunDevils.