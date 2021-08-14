Former Arizona State RB Eno Benjamin Scores First TD of Cardinals Preseason

The Arizona State product found the end zone in his own back yard during Friday night's preseason game.

The Arizona State Sun Devils continue their strong representation in the NFL preseason.

Just a week following former ASU running back Kalen Ballage scored the first touchdown of the 2021 season, fellow Sun Devils ball-carrier Eno Benjamin also made his way into the end zone Friday night for the first Arizona Cardinals touchdown of the year.

Benjamin scored on a six-yard run, bouncing to the outside after receiving the ball before eventually finding the end zone.

Benjamin also returned a kickoff for 35 yards in the first half of the game, nearly breaking loose for another score.

Benjamin, projected to play behind James Conner and Chase Edmonds, didn't see any playing time in 2020. Benjamin is hoping to squeeze his way onto the field in any form possible, and a strong preseason showing could help the coaches do exactly that.

An opening touchdown to kick off your preseason isn't a bad way to do just that.

