ASU Football: Former Sun Devil Eno Benjamin Signs Rookie Contract

Arizona State has a huge hole to fill where running back Eno Benjamin once filled. It's no secret that Herm Edwards likes to run the ball, especially with new Offensive Coordinator in Zak Hill, who also loves to run the football. While Hill was at Boise State last year, he had a true freshman in George Holani that was able to pass 1,000 yards on the ground. This is what ASU is getting with Hill. Run the ball. So we know ASU is going to attack on the ground, the question remains, who will be the guy that steps up and does the job.

While ASU is figuring that out, Eno Benjamin is just down the street, making his dream of playing in the NFL come true. Benjamin's story is a feel-good one. His parents immigrated to America from Nigeria. His dad is an engineer, and his mom is a nurse. The newest Cardinal has always had a great head on his shoulders. He kept his head down and always let his talent do the talking. He recently signed his rookie contract and said, " It's been a long time coming."

Most football players grow up dreaming of the day they get to sign their NFL contracts. For most, it doesn't come to fruition, but for Benjamin, it did. He admitted he knew playing in the NFL was a real possibility when he was a sophomore in high school,

"My 10th-grade year in high school was when I really thought to myself I really have a chance to make it. Put everything forward, my faith, my family.. its really paid off. I'm excited."

Sun Devil fans are excited for him. Not only because he made it, but also because they can still drive down the street here in Arizona and see him play, if and when fans are allowed back at games. The former Sun Devil has a lot of work to do now to stay in the league, but the hard part of getting there is done.