Former Sun Devil Brandon Aiyuk Scores First TD of 2021

Former ASU receiver Brandon Aiyuk found the end zone for his first TD this season.

It was only a matter of time.

San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk has had quite the amount of hype since his introduction in the league as a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Aiyuk caught 60 passes for 748 yards and 5 touchdowns, while also rushing for 77 yards on 6 carries and scoring twice on the ground as well.

Aiyuk's sophomore campaign hasn't really gotten off to the start the former Arizona State Sun Devil would have hoped for. Through the 49ers first two games of the 2021 season, Aiyuk's caught just one pass on two targets for six yards, building a quiet start behind other pass-catchers such as fellow receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle.

However, in a thrilling Sunday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers in town, Aiyuk's impact had finally awakened. The Arizona State product caught four passes on six targets for 37 yards, one of those receptions coming in the end zone.

Aiyuk also had one rush for eight yards, returning to his role as a do-it-all football player.

Social media was glad to see Aiyuk end his scoring drought.

Here's to hoping Aiyuk;s role continues to grow this season, as ASU fans know all too well how much of an impact he can truly have on a game.