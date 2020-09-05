ASU Football: Former Devils Cut from the NFL

The deadline for NFL teams to have their 53 man roster ready was 4 pm Eastern on Saturday. Some teams got a jump start and cut players on Friday, while the majority of them happened on Saturday. Some former Devils over the weekend didn't make the cut.

Each team is allowed 16 on their practice squad this year, so any of these players could land on a PS.

The Raiders released veteran safety Damarious Randall on Friday per a team announcement. Just five months ago, the Raiders signed Randall to a one-year, $1.5 million fully guaranteed contract. The former Devil was a first-round pick in 2015 by the Green Bay Packers. He made his way to the Raiders on April 7th in the second wave of free agency. He played the last two seasons with the Browns and had 14 interceptions, 2.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and 290 tackles in 65 career games. He made 56 starts.

Some of his accolades his senior season while at ASU according to theSunDevils.com:

Named to Phil Steele's All-Pac-12 First Team, Sports Illustrated All-American (HM) and All-Pac-12 First Team

Started every game at boundary safety in Todd Graham's defense

Recorded 8.2 tackles per game this season. His 85 solo tackles in 2014 were fifth all-time among Sun Devil defenders.

Was tied for first on the team with three interceptions. Was fourth on the team in tackles for loss with 9.5 on the year.

Another former Devil that was released was center Cohl Cabral by the LA Rams. The Rams made significant cuts on Friday, releasing 17 players. Cabral signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in April. While he told Rivals back in April he had "6 other teams" he could have signed with, he and his agent felt that LA was the best spot for him to be in and to make the 53 man roster. Well, that didn't happen so far, but there is still a chance he could make the practice squad. While at ASU, in his senior season, here are some of his highlights per theSunDevils.com:

He was voted as a captain by his teammates for the second consecutive year.

Started all 38 games of his career consecutively, starting every game from the beginning of his sophomore season.

Anchor of an offensive line that paved the way for running back Eno Benjamin's second consecutive 1,000-yard season, the first time a Sun Devil running back had accomplished the feat since the 1970s

Another Devil on the chopping block was offensive lineman Sam Jones from the Cardinals. Jones was drafted in 2018 by the Broncos in the 6th round and cut from them in 2019. The Cardinals signed Jones to the practice squad shortly after the Broncos cut him last year, but the Cardinals parted ways with the lineman this weekend.

On Saturday the news also came down that line that former Sun Devil running back D.J. Foster was cut from the Cardinals. The running back appeared in six games for the Cardinals last season and didn't have any touches.

During his senior season at ASU he earned the program's Danny White Offensive MVP Awar and the program's Frank Kush Captains Award according to theSunDevils.com

They could still land on practice squads. Only time will tell if they will be back in the NFL.