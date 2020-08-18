SI.com
AllSunDevils
HomeBasketballFootballNewsRecruitingBaseball
Search

ASU Football: Former ASU Wide Receiver Makes Good First Impression with the 49ers

Sande Charles

Former Sun Devil Brandon Aiyuk has made a great first impression during the first few days of on-field training with the San Francisco 49ers. According to NBC Sports.com, 49ers head football coach Kyle Shanahan had this to say about the rookie receiver, "Since we've been around him, you can tell he's been working. That's why he's further ahead than a lot of rookies would be at this time."

Aiyuk fits into the 49ers offense perfectly since he can do it all. Shanahan loves great route running, good feet work and good hands. All of which Aiuyuk has. Plus, the rookie is super explosive. If he gets space, watch out. Defenders will not catch him. One thing that is underrated with Aiyuk is his physicality. He isn't afraid to get physical and run through the middle of the field... or a defender.

CEO and creator of Fangirl Sports Network, Tracy Sandler told AllSunDevils, "He fits so well in the Kyle Shanahan offense. First, he is a YAC master. Kyle Shanahan loves himself any sort of receiver who can get yards after the catch. It's such a huge part of the offense."

Aiyuk, or like I will call him from now on, AiYAC averaged 9.9 yards after the catch in his final season of college. Which is was the best mark in the 2020 class, according to The Ringer. 

Not only is he explosive and can continue the run, but he has never dropped a deep pass (20+ yards) in his career at Arizona State. He gets downfield, and that is something the 49ers have been needing over the last few seasons. He also averaged 18 yards per reception last year as a Sun Devil.

Again, with Aiyuk, AiYAC, there are so many possible ways to use him on the field that defenses are going to have a hard time figuring out what play the Niners offense will be going to do. He and Deebo Samuel just might be giving San Francisco one of the top future receiver tandems in the league.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ASU Football: Brandon Aiyuk's Immediate Impact

Former Sun Devil Brandon Aiyuk may see more playing time due to teammate's injuries

Donnie Druin

Fall and Winter Sports in the Spring? Ranking the Most to Least Practical of being Completed

AllSunDevils ranks which sports are most likely to actually happen in Spring of 2021.

AustinGrad

by

Sande Charles

ASU Basketball: Former Sun Devils Gear Up for the NBA Playoffs

Former Arizona State basketball players James Harden and Luguentz Dort look toward NBA playoffs.

Donnie Druin

ASU Football: Reviewing Former ASU Quarterback Manny Wilkins' Music Album

Former Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins came out with an EP and AllSunDevils wanted to review it and see what Arizona high school football players thought too.

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Recruit List Roundup During a Bleak Week

A look at Arizona State's football landscape during the same week the Pac-12 announced a canceled fall season.

alexweiner

ASU Football: What Arizona State Spring Football Could Look in 2021

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm put a spring football proposal together on what 2021 football could look in 2021

Sande Charles

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: AllSunDevils Round Table on the Canceled Fall Football Season

AllSunDevils writers got together to discuss the news that came down the line this week with the Pac-12 canceling the season and how it will impact Arizona State.

Sande Charles

ASU Football: College Football Player Movements- What it Means for Unionization

Pac-12 athletes including one Arizona State football player formed the #WeAreUnited movement, but where do they go from here to get their voices heard.

Sande Charles

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: College Football is on Pause- Speak of the Devils Host Brad Denny Discusses the Decision

Pac-12 announced the postponement of the fall football season. Brad Denny with Speak of the Devils breaks it down.

Sande Charles

ASU Football: How Sports Will Look in 2021 After PAC-12 Delays Competition Until New Year

Arizona State football is on pause as the Pac-12 postpones sports until the beginning of 2021.

AustinGrad