ASU Football: Former ASU Wide Receiver Makes Good First Impression with the 49ers

Former Sun Devil Brandon Aiyuk has made a great first impression during the first few days of on-field training with the San Francisco 49ers. According to NBC Sports.com, 49ers head football coach Kyle Shanahan had this to say about the rookie receiver, "Since we've been around him, you can tell he's been working. That's why he's further ahead than a lot of rookies would be at this time."

Aiyuk fits into the 49ers offense perfectly since he can do it all. Shanahan loves great route running, good feet work and good hands. All of which Aiuyuk has. Plus, the rookie is super explosive. If he gets space, watch out. Defenders will not catch him. One thing that is underrated with Aiyuk is his physicality. He isn't afraid to get physical and run through the middle of the field... or a defender.

CEO and creator of Fangirl Sports Network, Tracy Sandler told AllSunDevils, "He fits so well in the Kyle Shanahan offense. First, he is a YAC master. Kyle Shanahan loves himself any sort of receiver who can get yards after the catch. It's such a huge part of the offense."

Aiyuk, or like I will call him from now on, AiYAC averaged 9.9 yards after the catch in his final season of college. Which is was the best mark in the 2020 class, according to The Ringer.

Not only is he explosive and can continue the run, but he has never dropped a deep pass (20+ yards) in his career at Arizona State. He gets downfield, and that is something the 49ers have been needing over the last few seasons. He also averaged 18 yards per reception last year as a Sun Devil.

Again, with Aiyuk, AiYAC, there are so many possible ways to use him on the field that defenses are going to have a hard time figuring out what play the Niners offense will be going to do. He and Deebo Samuel just might be giving San Francisco one of the top future receiver tandems in the league.