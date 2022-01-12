Skip to main content

Former Arizona State WR Geordon Porter Finds New Home

Porter, who was one of three receivers Sun Devils to enter the transfer portal this season, finally finds a new place to play in 2022.

On Nov. 8, Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Geordon Porter announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. 

Now, over two months later, Porter has finally landed on a new team to play with. 

Porter will transfer to Buffalo with two years of eligibility remaining, and can play immediately. 

Porter caught just one catch this past season at ASU, a 47-yard reception in Arizona State's victory over UCLA. He played in just six games during the 2021 season.

Porter was one of three Arizona State receivers to enter the transfer portal this year, joining the likes of Johnny Wilson and Junior Alexander. With Wilson previously committing to Florida State and Porter now joining Buffalo, Alexander remains the lone receiver without a decided team for next season.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The Sun Devils ultimately saw their passing attack take a backseat to the running game, thanks to a mix of strong rushing performances and underwhelming passing numbers. 

Arizona State's receiving corps, possessing young talent such as Porter, failed to truly make their mark during the 2021 season aside from top guys in Ricky Pearsall and LV Bunkley-Shelton.

Porter finished with just 14 career receptions for the Sun Devils. Porter initially signed with Arizona State in the 2018 recruiting class. 

ASU Helmet
Football

Former Arizona State WR Geordon Porter Finds New Home

12 seconds ago
Pac-12 Basketball Logo
Basketball

ASU Basketball Reschedules Two Pac-12 Games

1 hour ago
Johnny Wilson
Football

ASU Transfer Portal: An Updated Look at Who's in, Who's out

7 hours ago
Valladay
Football

What Transfer Running Back Xazavian Valladay Brings to ASU

7 hours ago
Valladay
Football

Wyoming RB Xazavian Valladay Transfers to Arizona State

19 hours ago
Kirby Smart CFP
Football

Kirby Smart, Georgia Players Speak Following CFP National Championship Win

Jan 11, 2022
Nick Saban CFP
Football

Nick Saban, Alabama Players Speak Following CFP National Title Loss to Georgia

Jan 11, 2022
Utes helmet
Football

Pac-12 Finishes With Only Two Teams in Final AP Poll

Jan 11, 2022