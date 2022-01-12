Former Arizona State WR Geordon Porter Finds New Home

Porter, who was one of three receivers Sun Devils to enter the transfer portal this season, finally finds a new place to play in 2022.

On Nov. 8, Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Geordon Porter announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Now, over two months later, Porter has finally landed on a new team to play with.

Porter will transfer to Buffalo with two years of eligibility remaining, and can play immediately.

Porter caught just one catch this past season at ASU, a 47-yard reception in Arizona State's victory over UCLA. He played in just six games during the 2021 season.

Porter was one of three Arizona State receivers to enter the transfer portal this year, joining the likes of Johnny Wilson and Junior Alexander. With Wilson previously committing to Florida State and Porter now joining Buffalo, Alexander remains the lone receiver without a decided team for next season.

The Sun Devils ultimately saw their passing attack take a backseat to the running game, thanks to a mix of strong rushing performances and underwhelming passing numbers.

Arizona State's receiving corps, possessing young talent such as Porter, failed to truly make their mark during the 2021 season aside from top guys in Ricky Pearsall and LV Bunkley-Shelton.

Porter finished with just 14 career receptions for the Sun Devils. Porter initially signed with Arizona State in the 2018 recruiting class.