ASU Football: Aiyuk's Time to Shine

The highly anticipated debut of former Arizona State Sun Devil and current San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk may finally happen.

After suffering a hamstring injury in training camp that forced Aiyuk out of action last week, the Arizona State product was a full participant in practice this week ahead of San Francisco's match-up against the New York Jets this Sunday.

"They both at least made us think about playing them on Sunday," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said to media on Wednesday when talking about Aiyuk and center Ben Garland, who also missed week one action. "We didn't go with that. I'm optimistic about it. I know they're going to get out there today, and hopefully, they make it through and look good."

Aiyuk indeed looked good to go, as he also practiced on Thursday in a full capacity.

Assuming nothing dramatic happens between now and Sunday, Aiyuk steps into a 49ers offense that desperately needs a solidified pass-catching option with fellow receiver Deebo Samuel still on injured reserve and tight end George Kittle attempting to play through a knee sprain, an injury that's held him out of practice through the week.

San Francisco completed just 19 of 33 passes in a week one loss to the Arizona Cardinals, with the greatest contribution from a receiver belonging to a two catch/34 yard effort from Kendrick Bourne. In addition to the expected return of Aiyuk, the 49ers also signed free agent receiver Mohamed Sanu on Tuesday to help bolster their receiving corps.

The opportunity will be present for Aiyuk and the rest of San Francisco's wideouts, as the Jets allowed the third-most receptions to receivers (33) in week one, allowing 312 yards through the air as well.

Aiyuk's debut will come at 1:00 PM eastern time on Sunday, as the 49ers/Jets week two match-up will be broadcasted by FOX.