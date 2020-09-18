SI.com
AllSunDevils
HomeBasketballFootballWomen SportsNewsRecruiting
Search

ASU Football: Aiyuk's Time to Shine

Donnie Druin

The highly anticipated debut of former Arizona State Sun Devil and current San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk may finally happen.

After suffering a hamstring injury in training camp that forced Aiyuk out of action last week, the Arizona State product was a full participant in practice this week ahead of San Francisco's match-up against the New York Jets this Sunday.

"They both at least made us think about playing them on Sunday," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said to media on Wednesday when talking about Aiyuk and center Ben Garland, who also missed week one action. "We didn't go with that. I'm optimistic about it. I know they're going to get out there today, and hopefully, they make it through and look good."

Aiyuk indeed looked good to go, as he also practiced on Thursday in a full capacity.

Assuming nothing dramatic happens between now and Sunday, Aiyuk steps into a 49ers offense that desperately needs a solidified pass-catching option with fellow receiver Deebo Samuel still on injured reserve and tight end George Kittle attempting to play through a knee sprain, an injury that's held him out of practice through the week.

San Francisco completed just 19 of 33 passes in a week one loss to the Arizona Cardinals, with the greatest contribution from a receiver belonging to a two catch/34 yard effort from Kendrick Bourne. In addition to the expected return of Aiyuk, the 49ers also signed free agent receiver Mohamed Sanu on Tuesday to help bolster their receiving corps.

The opportunity will be present for Aiyuk and the rest of San Francisco's wideouts, as the Jets allowed the third-most receptions to receivers (33) in week one, allowing 312 yards through the air as well.

Aiyuk's debut will come at 1:00 PM eastern time on Sunday, as the 49ers/Jets week two match-up will be broadcasted by FOX. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Happy Halloween: A Possible Return Date for Pac-12 Football

The Pac-12 and Arizona State could see fall football soon.

alexweiner

ASU Basketball: College Basketball Tournaments Could Be Played In The Disney Bubble

Arizona State basketball could be back before 2021 and be in a bubble.

Millard Thomas

ASU Football: Today’s PAC-12 Football Mayhem May have just Ended on a Good Note for Fall Football Hopes

The Pac- 12 and Arizona State could see fall football soon.

Evan Desai

ASU Football: OL Ezra Dotson-Oyetade’s Versatility and Motivation Separate him from Other Recruits

ASU football landed top center Ezra Dotson-Oyetade this week

alexweiner

by

TrojanAtHeart

ASU Football: Top Local QB Puts ASU in His Top 8

Hamilton high school star QB has Arizona State in his top 8 schools

Donnie Druin

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: Pac-12 Football the Time is Now

With the Big Ten playing the Pac-12 needs to step up and play or..

Sande Charles

ASU Baseball: Calhoun Rakes in First Game Against Former Team

Former Arizona State Devil shines on the big stage against his former team.

AustinGrad

ASU Football: Big Ten to Play Football. Hurdles for Pac-12

With the Big Ten starting football what does that mean for the Pac 12 and Arizona State

sjcihak

ASU Baseball: The Future Looks Bright as ASU Commits Shine on the Diamond at PG and PBR Showcases

Arizona State commits shined on the diamond last weekend

alexweiner

ASU Football: Former Devil Kalen Ballage Signs With Jets

Former Arizona State Devil gets another shot in the NFL.

Donnie Druin