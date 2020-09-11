ASU Football: 4-Star Receiver Commits to ASU

Class of 2021 wide receiver Dominic Lovett announced his commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday. Lovett, out of East St. Louis High School in Belleville, Illinois, ranks as a four-star prospect on 247 Sports. Lovett held offers from other prestigious schools such as LSU, Alabama and Penn State as well.

With a frame of 5-10 and 175 lbs, Lovett ranks as 247 Sports’ number 33 receiver in the class of 2021.

“Below average height and weight at the position, but has a package of skills that more than makes up for it,” said national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu on Lovett.

“Has excellent acceleration and burst. Beats defenders off the line cleanly and can create immediate separation off the snap. Can make cuts at full speed and has the same burst out of his breaks. Shows good ball tracking skills and the ability to adjust to deep balls in the air. Has dangerous ability after the catch as well… Timed speed is not quite as fast as his game speed. A big-play guy who can play in the slot or outside but fits the new mold of receivers who can be dangerous in a spread-out system.”

When speaking with Lovett’s teammates, it was apparent Lovett is viewed as a one-of-a-kind player, on and off the field. He was described as a great leader with a “hard-working, don’t quit” mindset.

“On the field, he’s a monster,” said teammate and fellow receiver Kenneth Cotton. “I could honestly say I’ve never seen anyone like him with my own eyes. I can’t see anybody stopping him… Off the field, he’s a cool dude, but also he’s dedicated and always willing to work no matter the circumstances.”

Lovett becomes the second four-star wide receiver in the class of 2021 to commit to the Sun Devils, joining fellow pass-catcher Junior Alexander who committed to Arizona State in July.