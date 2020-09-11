SI.com
AllSunDevils
HomeBasketballFootballWomen SportsNewsRecruiting
Search

ASU Football: 4-Star Receiver Commits to ASU

Donnie Druin

Class of 2021 wide receiver Dominic Lovett announced his commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday. Lovett, out of East St. Louis High School in Belleville, Illinois, ranks as a four-star prospect on 247 Sports. Lovett held offers from other prestigious schools such as LSU, Alabama and Penn State as well.

With a frame of 5-10 and 175 lbs, Lovett ranks as 247 Sports’ number 33 receiver in the class of 2021.

“Below average height and weight at the position, but has a package of skills that more than makes up for it,” said national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu on Lovett.

“Has excellent acceleration and burst. Beats defenders off the line cleanly and can create immediate separation off the snap. Can make cuts at full speed and has the same burst out of his breaks. Shows good ball tracking skills and the ability to adjust to deep balls in the air. Has dangerous ability after the catch as well… Timed speed is not quite as fast as his game speed. A big-play guy who can play in the slot or outside but fits the new mold of receivers who can be dangerous in a spread-out system.”

When speaking with Lovett’s teammates, it was apparent Lovett is viewed as a one-of-a-kind player, on and off the field. He was described as a great leader with a “hard-working, don’t quit” mindset.

“On the field, he’s a monster,” said teammate and fellow receiver Kenneth Cotton. “I could honestly say I’ve never seen anyone like him with my own eyes. I can’t see anybody stopping him… Off the field, he’s a cool dude, but also he’s dedicated and always willing to work no matter the circumstances.”

Lovett becomes the second four-star wide receiver in the class of 2021 to commit to the Sun Devils, joining fellow pass-catcher Junior Alexander who committed to Arizona State in July.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
TrojanAtHeart
TrojanAtHeart

That's a big get

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ASU Basketball: Arizona Sports Hall of Fame Enshrines Sun Devil Joe Caldwell

Former Arizona State Devil Joe Caldwell honored with Arizona Sports HOF

alexweiner

ASU Football: With No-Pac 12 Games Here are some College QBs to Watch For

With no Arizona State football here is a a look at quarterbacks playing college ball this weekend

Sande Charles

by

TrojanAtHeart

ASU Golf: Phil Mickelson Elected to AZ Sports HOF

The former Arizona State Devil will now add Arizona Sports HOF to his impressive resume.

Donnie Druin

by

Sande Charles

ASU Football: What if I Told You... Mahomes was in Tempe 4 Years ago?

Do you remember where you were when Mahomes was in Tempe?

AustinGrad

ASU Basketball: Marcus Bagley Could Add Different Dimension To ASU Offense

The freshman could make a big impact for the Sun Devils.

Millard Thomas

ASU Football: UMass Tight End Kyle Horn off to Tempe as Grad Transfer

Former UMass TE will be taking his talents to Arizona State

Evan Desai

ASU Basketball: A Look at ASU Transfer Luther Muhammad

Luther Muhammed transferred from Ohio State to Arizona State

AustinGrad

ASU Football: Former Devils Currently in the NFL

Former Arizona State Devils representing ASU in the NFL.

sjcihak

ASU Football: Cardinals Protect Former Arizona State Sun Devil D.J. Foster

For the first time in the NFL teams can protect practice squad players.

sjcihak

ASU Football: Can We Finally Believe in the Rebirth of the Tight End

With new Arizona State offensive coordinator Zak Hill could come more tight end play.

Millard Thomas