ASU Friday Recruiting Roundup: Sun Devils Head South

The Arizona State Sun Devils saw another jam-packed week in the world of recruiting, especially in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

It was another jam-packed week of offers for the Arizona State Sun Devils, as we are now less than one week away from the 2022 National Signing Day, where ASU is expected to officially welcome (on paper) the talents of safety Tristan Dunn, defensive lineman Dylan Hall and edge rusher Blazen Lono-Wong.

Arizona State's recruiting this week was dominated in the south, as six of the 12 recorded offers for the classes of 2023 and 2024 came from either Texas or Alabama.

The Sun Devils also remained active in the pipelines of California and Nevada.

This week's recruiting roundup has a dash of everything, ranging from transfer portal news to JUCO offers with a heavy dash of 2023 interest.

Transfer Portal

Kicker Cristian Zendejas entered the transfer portal on Jan. 24. Zendejas, who entered the portal last year prior to coming back shortly before the beginning of the season, converted 8-of-11 field-goal attempts (with a long of 40 yards) and converted 40-of-41 extra points in 2021.

Also, the Sun Devils are expected to host Washington State transfer offensive lineman Brian Greene some time in March.

JUCO

Tackle Buffalo Kruize (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) from City College of San Francisco picked up an offer from Arizona State.

Class of 2023

DE JaQuize Buycks (6-foot-2, 270 pounds) out of Millbrook, Ala.; also has offers from Indiana and USF.

DL Kelze Howard (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) out of Las Vegas, Nev.; also has offers from San Diego State, USC, Washington and others.

OT Rodney Leaks (6-foot-6, 300 pounds) out of Las Vegas, Nev.; also has an offer from Arizona.

S/ATH Noah Baker (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) out of Austin, Tex; also has an offer from Missouri.

DE Tiumalu Afalava (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) out of La Puente, Calif.; also has offers from Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan and others.

DL Jayden Cofield (6-foot-3, 325 pounds) out of Manor, Tex.; also has offers from Houston, Kansas, Texas Tech and TCU among others.

LB Solomone Malafu (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) out of Kapaa, Hawaii.

ATH Solomon Davis (6-foot, 183 pounds) out of Covina, Calif.; also has offers from Arizona, Colorado, Fresno State, Ole Miss and others.

OLB Princewill Umanmielen (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) out of Manor, Tex.; also has offers from Arkansas, Florida, Pitt and others.

T Jonah Rodriguez (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) out of San Diego, Calif.; also has offers from Arizona, Fresno State, San Diego State, Syracuse and more.

CB Braxton Myers (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) out of Coppell, Tex.; has over 30 offers and will probably gain interest from any school imaginable before his recruitment is over.

Class of 2024

DL Kavion Henderson (6-foot-3, 223 pounds) out of Leeds, Ala.; has more than 10 offers from schools such as Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and others.

Coaches Thank ASU

As you can see, Arizona State was hot on the Texas recruiting trail this week, and that was spotted on social media as coaches thanked the Sun Devils for making the trip.

ASU also did their homework in their home state of Arizona: