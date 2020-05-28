AllSunDevils
Get to know ASU Commit- Garrett Gillette

Sande Charles

One of the latest to commit to be a Sun Devil is a three-star tight end out of Wisconsin, Garrett Gillette. The tight end announced on Sunday via twitter that he will be taking his talents to the Grand Canyon State to play in Tempe for Herm Edwards. Gillette is a 6-foot-5 tight end from Mukwonago High School in Mukwonago, Wisconsin.

 According to 247Sports he is is the 57th best tight end in the nation and No. 8 ranked prospect out of Wisconsin and if he does sign and enroll into the program, he will become the first scholarship player on ASU’s roster since 2016 to be from the sate of Wisconsin. Again, another sign of the hard push Edwards and his staff are making to really check off every box and school in the nation from coast to coast.

Garrett explained to me why he wanted to be a Sun Devil, “ The campus, the coaches, really everything about the facility and the coaches and the atmosphere. It really made me feel like a big family there. With their new offense they are using their tight ends a lot more now so it really caught my eye.” 

Specifically what caught Gillette’s attention to Arizona State was tight end and receivers coach Derek Hagan and all the different ways he was told he could be used in the Sun Devils system as a tight end.

The 2021 tight end has one more season of high school football left before we will see him on the Frank Kush field, but I know we will be keeping an eye more closely on Wisconsin high school football now. 

