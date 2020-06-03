The Sun Devils added another tight end to their 2021 roster this week in Oceanside, California’s Kamron Beachem. The 6 foot 5 inch 215 pound tight end told ALLSUNDEVILS he committed to Arizona State because, "the coaching staff brought me in basically as a little brother/nephew type thing. That was really cool. And I felt like they family immediately.”

Beachem admits that playing tight end is a new role for him and one he is doing just for ASU, “For the past couple of years I have only been a receiver really. I am just now starting to convert into a tight end because of ASU basically. I’ve been adjusting to it and its been a really cool experience because I get different matchups and a lot of mismatches. So it’s fun for me.”

Not only is the California native talented on the football field, but he’s also a two-sport athlete playing basketball, as well. He is part of the Team Harden travel team and because of that is very familiar with Tempe. He didn’t realize his love for football until later in his high school career, “I kind of noticed that (football) was going to be my path when I got my first offer (from ASU).”

When asked to give a scouting report on himself he said, "A big kid, great hands, can high point a ball with ease and can get open."

Now, there is no denying it, with his commitment to Arizona State he is one step closer to being a College Division I football player.