Hawaii LB Zach Bowers Transferring to Arizona State

Bowers, who played at Hawaii under former Sun Devils head coach Todd Graham, will transfer to Arizona State as a preferred walk-on.

On Wednesday, the Arizona State Sun Devils welcomed some more help on the defensive side of the ball, as 247 Sports first reported Hawaii linebacker Zach Bowers will be transferring to ASU as a preferred walk-on.

Bowers later confirmed to All Sun Devils his decision to transfer to ASU.

Bowers, a linebacker out of the 2019 recruiting cycle, had over 10 offers before ultimately committing to Hawaii. Bowers is a local product from Chandler High School.

Bowers also played under current Sun Devils running backs coach Shaun Aguano at Chandler, which perhaps made the decision to return home even easier.

Bowers initially entered the transfer portal on Nov. 10 as a redshirt freshman that wasn't able to sustain playing time under head coach Todd Graham at Hawaii. Graham was Arizona State's head coach from 2012-2017. Bowers enters Arizona State with immediate eligibility to play and three years of football remaining.

Bowers is one of many Hawaii players (14 and counting since the season ended) to have departed the program following reports of Graham mistreating players at extensive levels.

In a short conversation with All Sun Devils, Bowers said he's looking forward to helping the team any way he can.

"I mean what’s not to love about ASU?" Bowers said.

"I grew up a diehard Sun Devil fan going to all the home games. ASU is home for me and I am just super stoked to get out there and represent the university."

Arizona State is losing a considerable amount of veteran players on defense side and will look to players such as Bowers in 2022 and beyond.