Heisman Trophy: Who America Thinks Will Win

There's no shortage of opinions when it comes to who should win the Heisman Trophy, as America's vote has an overwhelming favorite. Sportsbooks do as well.

We now know the four finalists for this year's Heisman Trophy.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young are all finalists for the 87th awarding of the trophy after being announced by former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III on Monday night.

BetOnline recently conducted a social media survey using a keyword association map based on geo-tracked Twitter data in recent weeks. The study included more than 200,000 tweets, hashtags and direct keyword phrases about who should win the Heisman Trophy this season.

Queries were run in each state for terms such as "Heisman," "win the Heisman," "Heisman Trophy," #Heisman, #Heisman2021, etc. The player’s name most associated with those terms then "won" that state.

Who America Thinks Will Win

According to the survey, the Heisman race isn't particularly close.

Alabama’s Bryce Young leads the pack with 26 states. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud was second with 16 states, and then there was a big dropoff.

States Won By Each Player

Bryce Young: 26

C.J. Stroud: 16

Aidan Hutchinson:

Kenneth Walker III: 2

Kenny Pickett: 1

Walker, who didn't make the cut as a finalist, finished with more states than Pickett, who (not surprisingly) won only the state of Pennsylvania.

Should Young win the Heisman as the favorite, he would be Alabama's fourth winner since 2009, joining Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry and DeVonta Smith, who won the award last season.

While SI Sportsbook doesn't have Heisman odds posted yet, they do have the Alabama Crimson Tide listed as favorites to win the national championship at +110 odds. The Georgia Bulldogs are a close second at +130, with Hutchinson's Wolverines at +750 and the Cincinnati Bearcats at a whopping +1400.