Herm Edwards Confirms His Return to Arizona State in 2022

After a season where the Sun Devils failed to meet expectations, Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards came under heavy criticism. However, the program will continue to see Edwards execute his duties into the 2022 season.

The future of Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was under heavy discussion and debate throughout the 2021 season.

With an ongoing investigation from the NCAA, loss of vital recruits and the team still underperforming on the field, many within Arizona State's fan base were ready to part ways with Edwards after this season, especially after it was confirmed that the team would again be absent from the Pac-12 title game.

However, after Arizona State's 38-15 victory over the Arizona Wildcats Saturday, it was confirmed by multiple people that Edwards will indeed return for the 2022 season.

One of those was defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce, who spoke with media members following the win on Saturday. Before departing, Pierce loudly proclaimed the "word on the street" was Herm would be back for next season.

"Print that sh--," said Pierce with a grin as he walked away from the scrum of reporters.

Sun Devils defensive back Chase Lucas also confirmed the news, at least from a player's perspective.

"(ASU athletics director) Ray Anderson just told us Herm Edwards is going to be our coach (for next season)," said Lucas following the win over Arizona.

Edwards, in his own post-game press conference, confirmed he would be around for another year.

"I had no plans of leaving," Edwards said.

"That was nice of Ray (Anderson) and Dr. Michael Crow (ASU president) to be in there and show support of what we're trying to do here. It's nice when your players react the way they reacted."

The Sun Devils, who will be looking for their ninth win of the season in an upcoming bowl game, now are assured that the coaching staff will stay intact at least through 2022.

"There's an elevator near the stairs I take in the (facility) and I told myself the day I don't have the energy to take those stairs, I won't coach anymore," Edwards said.

"I'll be taking the stairs tonight."

While Edwards will continue the physical climb up the stairs, he would also like to see Arizona State's respective climb as a program moving forward.

There are still plenty numerous questions for both the short and long term.

However, one of those questions was answered Saturday night. Only time will tell if the answer is the correct one.