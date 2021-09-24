How to Watch and Listen: Colorado at Arizona State

The Arizona State Sun Devils play host to the Colorado Buffaloes, so learn how to watch and listen to the game.

Pac-12 football is officially back this weekend for the Arizona State Sun Devils, as the 1-2 Colorado Buffaloes stroll into Sun Devil Stadium to take on an ASU team hungry for a rebound victory after dropping their first game of the season last week.

Arizona State lost defensive end Travez Moore for the season after injuring himself in the BYU game, another big blow for a Sun Devils defensive line that is already without Jermayne Lole for the year.

Yet, Arizona State looks to potentially welcome key players back such as running back Chip Trayanum, a key component of ASU's rushing attack that has undoubtedly been missed as of late.

The visiting Buffaloes are coming off a 30-0 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, a game where they gained just 67 offensive yards and set a Pac-12 record for the most consecutive possessions (20) without a score.

With both teams looking to rebound from a loss, only one will be able to move to 1-0 in Pac-12 play. The game will begin at 7:30 pm Arizona time in Tempe.

How to Watch: Colorado at Arizona State

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU with Mike Corey and Tom Ramsey on the call. Be aware that the Navy vs. Houston game, scheduled to start three hours prior to Arizona State vs. Colorado, might overlap onto television programming like previous games this year.

The game will likely go on another ESPN channel such as ESPNews if that's the case.

You can also live stream the game with fuboTV! Click here to get a seven-day trail for free.

How to Listen: Colorado at Arizona State

The game can be heard locally on 620 AM/98.7 FM HD-2, with Jeff Van Raaphorst, Jordan Simone and Jeff Munn on the call.