How to Watch: Arizona State Sun Devils at UCLA Bruins

If you can't make it to Pasadena, here's how you can tune into Arizona State-UCLA by either television or radio.

It's a fight for supremacy within the Pac-12 South division, as whoever emerges victorious when the Arizona State Sun Devils and UCLA Bruins meet will place themselves in the driver's seat for the opportunity to appear in the Pac-12 championship game, set to take place on Dec. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

While both teams have seen respective stumbles (UCLA lost at home to Fresno State, ASU fell short to BYU on the road), the two programs are still top contenders following disappointing starts by schools such as Utah and USC.

Both offenses operate in similar fashion, as both the Bruins and Sun Devils tout mobile quarterbacks with a run-heavy approach. Defense will be a focal point for both teams in a battle of who can contain the opposing quarterback more fluidly.

It's sure to be a close game, as the Sun Devils are three-point underdogs on the road, the first time they have not been favored in 2021.

How to Watch/Listen: Arizona State at UCLA

Kickoff is currently scheduled for a 7:30 pm Arizona time kickoff and will be broadcast nationally on Fox Sports' FS1 channel with Chris Myers and Mark Helfrich on the call. As for radio, local airwaves on 620 AM/98.7 FM HD-2 will have Jeff Munn and Jordan Simone providing audio descriptions and analysis of the game. Usual analyst Jeff Van Raaphorst will miss the game with his son being married in North Carolina.

The game will also be available to stream on fubo! Click here for a seven-day free trial.

