How to Watch ASU DL Tyler Johnson in Hula Bowl

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Tyler Johnson will be one of many players participating in the 76th annual Hula Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 15.

The Hula Bowl, typically played in Hawaii, will take place in Florida for the first time ever.

This year, the game will include college players from all divisions, along with international players from Japan, Canada, Australia, and the UK. In addition, the game will always include Polynesian players with historic ties to the Islands, according to the official website.

Johnson will play under former Baltimore Ravens head coach Brian Billick on team Kai, which translates to "sea" in Hawaiian. The opposing team (Aina, which means "land") is led by former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith.

Johnson will be one of only four players from the Pac-12 in the Hula Bowl, joining Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown, Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods and UCLA guard Paul Grattan.

The Hula Bowl is the first college football all-star game of this season, with other events such as the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl occurring a few weeks later.

Johnson arrives in Florida after a strong season in which he was required to step up following a season-ending injury to fellow defensive lineman Jermayne Lole.

Johnson, a graduate student, played in 12 games for ASU in 2021, which included a dominant performance against Stanford that saw Johnson rack up five tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Johnson earned Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week and Walter Camp National Defender of the Week for his efforts against the Cardinal.

Johnson finished his time at Arizona State with 112 total tackles, 15.5 sacks, seven passes defended, six fumbles recovered and three forced fumbles.

Now, Johnson looks to put a cherry on top of his career as a Sun Devil by wreaking havoc against fellow college players looking to make it to the NFL.

The Hula Bowl, beginning at 10 am Arizona time, will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.