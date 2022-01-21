How to Watch ASU Signee Jacob Newell in Polynesian Bowl

Arizona State 2022 tight end Jacob Newell will be playing in the prestigous all-star game Saturday, and here's how to watch.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, Arizona State Sun Devils 2022 tight end Jacob Newell will participate in the prestigious Polynesian Bowl.

The bowl game is an event that hosts some of the top high-school talent across the country in the beautiful state of Hawaii.

“Where the world’s top high-school football players gather to celebrate culture and play the game they love,” the Polynesian Bowl is held annually during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week. NFL Ambassadors include Michael Bennett, DeForest Buckner, Marcus Mariota, Haloti Ngata, Danny Shelton, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ronnie Stanley, according to the official website.

Newell will be one of the numerous Pac-12 representatives at the Polynesian Bowl on Saturday, although he will be the lone Sun Devil playing in the game. Former ASU targets Malik Agbo (OT, Texas), Cyrus Moss (DE, Miami), and Larry Turner-Gooden (S, uncommitted) will also be playing Saturday.

Initially committing to Nevada, Newell received 10 offers as a 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end from Springfield, Ore. before committing to Arizona State on Nov. 8.

Over a month later on Dec. 15, Newell signed his letter of intent to officially become a Sun Devil.

Newell seems to be enjoying his time during the week of practice, which most likely beats whatever view you currently have at the moment.

How to Watch Arizona State's Jacob Newell in Polynesian Bowl

The Polynesian Bowl will be played on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 9:30 p.m. Arizona time, and can be found on CBS Sports Network.