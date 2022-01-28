How to Watch ASU TE Curtis Hodges in Saturday's NFLPA Bowl

Arizona State tight end Curtis Hodges will be playing in Saturday's NFLPA Bowl, and here's how to watch.

The Arizona State Sun Devils will have another of their own participating in a college football all-star game, as tight end Curtis Hodges is set to play in Saturday's NFLPA Bowl.

Founded in 2012, the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl gives prospective players the best opportunity to showcase their talents to potential employers and fans. Nearly 200 scouts, player personnel staff, general managers and head coaches from all 32 NFL teams are expected be in attendance to watch live practices, conduct player interviews and review tape.

The last Arizona State player to play in the game was cornerback Kobe Williams in 2020.

Hodges, who arrived to ASU in 2017, caught 36 passes in 41 career games for 601 yards and four touchdowns. Hodges played in 12 games his final season in Tempe and earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors.

Now, Hodges directs his attention to NFL draft preparation, where he is Arizona State's lone representative at the NFLPA Bowl. Hodges is also one of 10 Pac-12 players playing in the game.

Hodges, like every other helmet present in Southern California, looks to improve his draft position with only three months left to go. Hodges is currently No. 520 on Pro Football Network's big board for 2022.

Hodges will be coached by Arizona State's Marvin Lewis, who is overseeing leadership duties of the National team. Hodges will wear No. 87.

How to Watch ASU Tight End Curtis Hodges

Saturday's NFLPA Bowl will kick off at 4 p.m. Arizona time, and will be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The game can be found on NFL Network.