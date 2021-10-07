How to Watch/Listen: Stanford Cardinal at Arizona State Sun Devils

Looking to watch or listen to the game on Friday night? Look no further.

Who: Stanford Cardinal (3-2) at Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1)

When: Friday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 pm Arizona Time

Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Stanford Cardinal in what may be the Pac-12 game of the season up to this point. Stanford is riding high coming into Tempe following their upset of then-No. 3 Oregon last weekend.

The Sun Devils are also fresh off of an upset, thoroughly handling a ranked UCLA team in the Rose Bowl last Saturday.

Now, both programs are set to meet in a game where only one program can maintain its momentum, as another loss for either team complicates the potential road to a Pac-12 championship game appearance.

With Arizona State favored by 13 points, the Sun Devils are clear favorites to emerge victorious and advance with their fifth win of the season.

However, Pac-12 football takes no prisoners, and each game must be taken seriously no matter the opponent. Stanford fields a solid football team heading into Friday night, and Arizona State looks to be ready for whatever is thrown their way.

How to Watch/Listen: Stanford at Arizona State

Stanford's trip to Arizona State will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, with Jason Benetti, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra on the call. The game will also be available over the airwaves locally on 620 AM/98.7 FM HD-2, as Jeff Van Raaphorst, Jordan Simone and Jeff Munn provide commentary for your listening pleasure.

