How to Watch: Arizona State Takes on Arizona in Territorial Cup

Arizona State welcomes the Wildcats to Sun Devil Stadium for the last home game of the season. Here's how to stream, watch and listen to this year's Territorial Cup.

You hear it all the time: Throw the records out.

It's rivalry week in the state of Arizona, as the Arizona State Sun Devils play host to the Arizona Wildcats in 2021's edition of the Territorial Cup.

Things haven't gone the way either program expected their respective seasons to go.

Arizona State was expected by many to contend for the Pac-12 championship, while the Wildcats were simply expected to win more than one game.

The Sun Devils carry a four-game winning streak against Arizona into Saturday, and are heavy favorites to stretch it to five years running.

Arizona State still has a few questions to answer despite heading into the season finale (bowl game aside).

Will quarterback Jayden Daniels return for his senior season? Have we potentially seen the last of head coach Herm Edwards? With so many seniors departing after this year, what will the future look like?

Although goals were clearly not met in Tempe, the Sun Devils have one last opportunity to check an important box on the season: Beat Arizona, and do it in style.

The Wildcats will be keen on not letting last year's 70-7 blowout loss in Tucson happen again. Five of 10 losses have come under 10 points for the Wildcats, suggesting that they're at least competitive on occasion.

Yet in a rivalry game such as Arizona-Arizona State, all previous games mean nothing when the spirit and intensity on both ends reaches max allowance.

How to Watch

The game, scheduled for kickoff at 2 pm Arizona time, will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network with Ted Robinson and Yogi Roth on the call.

How to Listen

Should you not be able to watch, radio coverage is available over the airwaves locally on 620 AM/98.7 FM HD-2 with the normal team of Tim Healey, Jeff Van Raaphorst and Jeff Munn.

How to Stream

Looking to stream the game? Try fuboTV, where you can get a free seven-day trial by clicking here.