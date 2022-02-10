WATCH: Arizona State Legend Jake Plummer Speaks on Super Bowl 56, Tom Brady and More

Jake "The Snake" Plummer hung out with Fan Nation on Thursday and spilled the beans on a few select topics.

You'll be pressed to find more Arizona State Sun Devils beloved by ASU faithful than former quarterback Jake Plummer.

From 1993-96, Plummer spent his days in Tempe threading balls through defenses while helping put Arizona State on the national forefront thanks to magical 1996 season that saw an upset over No. 1 Nebraska and an eventual appearance in the Rose Bowl, which ASU nearly won to likely bring home a national championship.

Plummer threw for 8,626 yards and 64 touchdowns during his four seasons with Arizona State, garnering two-time all-conference honors (1995-96), first-team All-American and Pac-12 (then the Pac-10) Offensive Player of the Year honors in 1996.

Plummer continued his path within state boundaries after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals as a second-round pick in 1997.

Plummer, naturally kind, is popular due to his personality on and off the field.

Plummer was able to stop by and chat with Fan Nation on Thursday in our coverage of Super Bowl LVI. Plummer spoke on the upcoming Super Bowl, his record against Tom Brady and whether or not he wish he played in today's hyper-protective environment.