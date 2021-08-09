John Lynch Recognizes Herm Edwards in Hall of Fame Enshrinement Speech

It was a special weekend in Canton, OH for many of professional football's finest taking the last step towards NFL immortality. The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed 28 different players, coaches and contributors over the course of the weekend for classes of 2021 and 2022.

One of the many inductees included safety John Lynch, as the former Buccaneers and Broncos defensive back played 15 seasons and accrued nine Pro Bowls, four All-Pro recognitions and a Super Bowl championship during his time.

Lynch, like so many others who have reached the Hall of Fame, did not get there alone. Lynch acknowledged many of the people who assisted him in his journey, including Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards, who served as Lynch's positional coach from 1996-2000 in Denver.

Edwards, alongside Lynch's son Jake Lynch, presented the Hall of Fame safety prior to his speech.

"One special human being who saw something in me before I saw it in myself is my co-presenter Herm Edwards," said Lynch during the speech.

"Herm had a vision for the way I should play the safety position. He encouraged me to play with the passion, the joy, physicality and instincts that defined my game. Herm, you were also the first to tell me I could have a bust some day in Canton, but only if I believed it.

"We're here, Herm."

Edwards, who was in attendance, did indeed display just a smidge of emotion as those words echoed across the stage. Lynch took a second to himself afterwards before continuing as well.

You can watch Lynch's entire speech here.