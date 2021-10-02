LIVE BLOG: Arizona State vs UCLA

Welcome to AllSunDevils' live blog of the fifth game of the season for Arizona State. Here you will find updates, events, analysis and more on this page, which will be updated live.

Pregame

It is put up or shut up time for Arizona State as they square off against #20 UCLA.

We've seen this story before with the Sun Devils. Jump out to a good record early in the season, crack the AP top 25, and then when it's time prove yourself against a real challenger...fold.

ASU already had one test earlier in the season against a ranked BYU team. The eye-test told me they were the better team that night but ridiculous penalties cratered every opportunity they fought for.

On paper, these teams are statistically identical on the offensive end and the numbers suggest ASU is the better defensive team. So in theory, this should be an even matchup.

If the Sun Devils want to be taken as a serious threat to win the Pac-12, it has to start tonight.